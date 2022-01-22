news, latest-news,

When it comes to animals, certain perspectives need to change, according to the City of Ballarat's highest-ranking official in the area. Coordinator of animal services Clare Douglas-Haynes possesses a distinct view on human attitudes towards other living creatures. "I don't understand how people think they are entitled to better treatment than animals," Ms Douglas-Haynes said. "I get there's a chain, but I think we need to treat animals with as much respect as we would each other." In the past, many animal rights organisations have preached a pet is for life and not just for Christmas. Ms Douglas-Haynes subscribes to the principle. "You get so much more out of having a dog if you include it as a family member," Ms Douglas-Haynes said. "We need to educate people and say, 'This is what they could bring to the table if you know what you're doing with them.'" The passionate advocate also holds a strong belief about the service over which she presides. "I see the Ballarat Animal Shelter as a community asset," Ms Douglas-Haynes said. "What can we do for you? How can we help you?" The shelter houses the furred and feathered, from the dogs and cats to sheep, golden pheasants, rabbits, and guinea pigs. "There was an amorous goat which was head-butting people on Barkly Street," Ms Douglas-Haynes added. The stereotypical dog catcher, with a hook on a pole, is a remnant of the past. "Our animal management team, they're all animal behaviourists," Ms Douglas-Haynes said. "We spend so much time with (the animals). We try to turn them away from being the stray-dog-that's-always-running-away and get them back to being an animal that is suitable to fit into any household. "(With) all the animals, we go above and beyond to try to get them to rescues if we can't adopt them out or rehome them. We have amazing reclaim and adoption rates. Our euthanasia rates are so low." The focus of the shelter's staff is not just on the four-legged and winged varieties. "You're always educating the owner," Ms Douglas-Haynes said. "We're more about education and how we work with the owners of Ballarat." Such has been the quality of work of Ms Douglas-Haynes' team, national recognition came last year with receipt of the 'Most Outstanding Council Animal Shelter' award. IN OTHER NEWS: Significantly, the doors of the shelter are open for those who will benefit from the animals' company. "We have disability groups," Ms Douglas-Haynes said. "We have kids with severe autism who'll come in with a carer and sit with the animals. Animals are so cathartic." The dedicated coordinator herself often finds respite amongst her comforting critters. "I think I've got the best job in the world because, if something goes wrong, I hang out with the animals," Ms Douglas-Haynes said. While so much good is done by the shelter, the dark side of humanity occasionally comes to the fore. "We see a lot of welfare cases," Ms Douglas-Haynes explained. "We had one which was a mastiff and she was chained in a shed. She was emaciated; she weighed 12kg. We've seen a litter of puppies which had no food. We've seen dogs which have been severely beaten. "One of our rangers attended a property where the dog was dying on the front door step. It was freezing outside and the owners were inside with the heater on. "There's a lot of neglect in Ballarat. There's a lot of people who maybe do not know how to care for animals or don't want the responsibility." Challenges also arise with 'seize dogs', those taken by council pending an investigation into a violent attack. "We take on the big dogs that basically want to rip your face off and they're going to be with us maybe for up to a year," Ms Douglas-Haynes said. "We try to get those dogs to trust us so they can have a good life while they're here." The vast majority of seize dogs are the victims of breeding and raising, according to Ms Douglas-Haynes. "A lot of it comes down to what they're brought up with," she said. "Some of the most beautiful dogs I've seen are pitbulls. In the right hands, they are such beautiful dogs. In the wrong hands, they are absolute killers." The welfare crew needs to be made stern stuff. "There's a lot (that's) confronting," Ms Douglas-Haynes said. "You need to have the mindset you're getting the animal out of there. This spurs us all on. We want to make a difference in this scenario as much as possible." With a sense of adventure and a thirst for the exotic, Ms Douglas-Haynes travelled overseas once she left school. One locale would prove to be influential on her future direction. "I got to Egypt when I was 20," Ms Douglas-Haynes said. "(There were) stray dogs everywhere, but they all had collars. I spoke to someone at one of the hostels. She said, 'They desex the dogs and put collars on them so people know they're strays.' I thought, 'How good would it be to work with animals?' "When I came back from Egypt, I thought, 'I'm going to go to university and do something with animals'." An initial tenure involved work in a pathogen-free room for a medical research facility. "I thought it would be great, working with animals and finding a cure for diabetes," Ms Douglas-Haynes said. "I was the carer for the mice. Then, one of my mice got a funny eye. I was treating her and I came back on the weekend and my boss had euthanased her. I didn't want to do it anymore." After a period as a veterinary nurse, Ms Douglas-Haynes gained an after-hours position at the shelter. Twelve years later, the 40 year-old is well and truly set. "I couldn't be happier," Ms Douglas-Haynes said. "I feel so lucky to be where I am now." 