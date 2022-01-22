Police issue truck safety message

news, latest-news,

Police are urging both truck drivers and motorists to be extra cautious on the roads. It comes after a number of truck crashes across the region in recent weeks that have prompted further police emphasis on road safety in relation to heavy vehicles. One of the crashes was a B-double chicken truck which rolled on the Western Freeway at Wallace in early December. Two further heavy vehicle crashes, including one on Ballan-Anakie Road and a third on the Midland Highway at Daylesford, also occurred in recent weeks. Leading Senior Constable David Tranter, from Moorabool Highway Patrol, said the chicken truck driver was expected to be charged with driving a heavy vehicle while fatigued. The latter two crashes were believed to be caused by the drivers travelling too fast around corners and he said these highlighted the importance of adhering to cautionary signs to slow down before upcoming bends. Earlier this month police undertook an operation in an attempt to remind truck drivers about road safety. It included intercepting trucks at a weigh bridge, checking work diaries, loads and for any vehicle defects. A number of penalty notices were issued. Leading Senior Constable Tranter said fatigue was a major issue, especially when people were driving long distances on "monotonous", straight freeways and if the journey was to deliver loads or animals after a long day working on a farm. "It is really serious when you're driving at a high speed on a freeway and you have 62 tonnes behind you," he said. He said driving a heavy vehicle while fatigued was a criminal offence and could land a driver in court, so urged drivers to err on the side of caution for the safety of all road users. Meanwhile, police also urged drivers to drive carefully around trucks. It is advised to keep an eye out for pilot vehicles in front of and behind oversized trucks and to slow down around all heavy vehicles. Patience is also urged as it is important to leave ample space around trucks in case they need to brake or stop. Further, it is advised not to travel too close as truck drivers have blind spots and may not always be able to see a car. It is also stressed not to overtake a truck on a corner or on another unsafe stretch of road.

