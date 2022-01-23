news, latest-news,

While the pandemic has put pay to many live performances, the City of Ballarat is committed to promoting its young artists and one star-on-the-rise is champing at the bit. The pop-up Ballarat Boom Box, a rectangular transparent construction, has started hosting a series of free performances for the town's musically-starved. The first set of shows will continue until Saturday February 5, in the 300 block of Sturt Street, opposite Myer. Musicians are keenly anticipating the opportunity to pump out tunes on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 5pm until 8pm. Lachnes is one of these. At 6pm on Friday January 28, the 21 year-old will return home to perform a one-hour set. His influences come from distinct genres. "I would say pop, elements of hip hop, and I'm starting to do hyperpop, an extravagant take on pop," Lachnes said, describing his product. "(Hyperpop) takes pop and it puts it on steroids." The charismatic talent was enormously excited when the offer to play was put to him. READ MORE: Art installations bring Ballarat's laneways to life "They approached me which was awesome," Lachnes said. "In this world, there are a lot of uncertain things. When opportunities fall in your lap, it's a blessing. I'm very appreciative of the opportunity to perform anywhere. Someone will hear me." While there is a quiet confidence about the enigmatic fellow, he has no qualms in making it clear he has imperfections as an artist. "Honestly, no one's coming to a show to listen to my voice," he said. "They're here for my energy; they're here for the personality. I bring a swagger if I say so myself!" Towards the end of Lachnes' secondary schooling, he developed a cult following due to tracks 'Interstate' and 'Sidelines'. Then, a partnership with another ambitious Ballarat boy brought further attention to his creativity. "I got played on Triple J and Rage through a friend, Odd Tastes, I collaborated with," Lachnes said. "The song was called 'It's Alright'. To hear myself on Triple J was a crazy moment." Lachnes is determined to make it in the highly-competitive field. "I'm working on a lot of music," Lachnes said. "I've got a song, a new single, coming out on February 18. It's called 'Seconds Away'." IN THE NEWS Part of his approach in his quest to succeed is constant progression. "You've got to be (changing) if you're an artist," Lachnes said. "It's so cutthroat; you've got to evolve." To find out more about the Boom Box project, head online to Visit Ballarat. 'Seconds Away', released on February 18, will be available on Spotify and streaming services. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

