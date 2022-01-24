news, latest-news,

Some of Ballarat's toughest are keenly supporting an organisation established to address the city's disproportionate male suicide rate. The Ballarat Highlanders Rugby Club will host the inaugural Ballarat Charity 7s tournament at Doug Dean Reserve, Delacombe, on Saturday, February 5, with kick-off at 9.30am. Teams from around Victoria are to be involved. READ MORE: Ballarat Men's Mental Health program to tackle city's high suicide rate Ballarat Men's Mental Health will be the beneficiary of the event. Food truck, Mr Squidgy, will offer its fare. For those with less sophisticated tastes, the barbecue is to be fired up and the bar will be open. The club has humanitarian aims, according to secretary Jennifer Aylan-Parker. "We're hoping to promote BMMH, help raise its profile, and make a connection between senior men's rugby union and well-being for men in Ballarat," Ms Aylan-Parker said. Ms Aylan-Parker believes there is much to be gained from a sporting perspective as well. "We're hoping it's going to be exposure for Ballarat Highlanders," she said. "We're hoping it's going to put Ballarat on the rugby union map." Coach Clint Smith is committed to altruism. "It's a way to give back to the community," Mr Smith said. "The committee came up with BMMH because they saw what it is doing and they want to be a part of what it is doing." The rugby club's support is enormously appreciated, according to BMMH chair Andrew McPherson. IN THE NEWS "We're always grateful when someone thinks of us," Mr McPherson said. "We also feel that this is a men's rugby event so there is a strong synergy between the event and ourselves." The mental health service continues to build. "We have raised a good amount of money, but we're looking to push quite a bit harder so we can get a service open and running sometime this year," Mr McPherson said. Donate to BMMH online at ballaratmmh.com.au, and follow the Ballarat Highlanders on Facebook and Instagram. Lifeline: 13 11 14 Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/fc73b7b8-c94c-481f-93a5-20e043c346f7.jpg/r0_230_4579_2817_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg