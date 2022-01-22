news, latest-news,

Police are investigating the third hit-and-run in Ballarat in one day, after a two-car collision in Wendouree. Emergency crews were called to the scene about 2.40pm on Saturday at the corner of Montgomery and Goderic streets in Wendouree. It is believed a grey Mitsubishi sedan failed to give way and struck a silver Mazda four-wheel drive, according to Victoria Police Media The male driver of the Mitsubishi sedan, fled the scene on foot and the investigation is ongoing. Police at the scene confirmed it was a hit-and-run, with the driver of one vehicle, a 72-year-old woman, assessed at the scene by paramedics for minor injuries. Ambulance Victoria confirmed no emergency medical care or transport was required. IN THE NEWS Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dash cam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. The incident follows an allegedly serious hit-and-run crash in Alfredton on Saturday morning, which left an 86-year-old man with life-threatening injuries - a 30-year-old Wendouree man was arrested Saturday afternoon. About 2am on Saturday morning, a police car was repeatedly rammed in Wendouree after officers followed it to investigate its lack of number plates - no one was injured.

