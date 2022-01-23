news, latest-news,

VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE, January 23 NEW CASES: 13,091 (down from 16,016 yesterday) DEATHS: 14 (down from 20 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 191,058 (down from 217,505 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 1002 (down from 1029 yesterday) IN ICU: 120 (same as yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 44 (up from 39 yesterday) Victoria has recorded 13,091 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, with speculation growing over the state government's plan for bringing students back to school this week. The new cases were recorded in the 24 hours to midnight Sunday, and include 6466 rapid antigen test results, and 6625 PCR results. There are 120 people in ICUs across the state, the same as yesterday, but an increase to 44 people on ventilators. There are now 191,058 active cases, a significant drop from Saturday's figures. Ballarat's numbers will be released later today, and the state government is expected to make an announcement regarding school beginning.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/1c09e455-4b5b-441c-b284-14b588a113dc.jpg/r9_0_3991_2250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg