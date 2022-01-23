coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Saturday, January 22 NEW CASES: 97 (down from 190 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 946 (up from 1047 yesterday) Ballarat has recorded 97 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. There are now 946 active cases in the city, dropping from 1047 on Saturday. Of the new cases, 44 are in the 3350 postcode, 21 in 3356, 16 in 3352, and 12 in 3355. THE LATEST: Free rapid tests twice weekly for students as state prepares for school to return The number of results is also significantly down, from 190 yesterday. Moorabool Shire recorded 55 new cases, Golden Plains 27, Hepburn seven, and Pyrenees eight. VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE, January 23 NEW CASES: 13,091 (down from 16,016 yesterday) DEATHS: 14 (down from 20 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 191,058 (down from 217,505 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 1002 (down from 1029 yesterday) IN ICU: 120 (same as yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 44 (up from 39 yesterday) Victoria has recorded 13,091 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths, with speculation growing over the state government's plan for bringing students back to school this week. The new cases were recorded in the 24 hours to midnight Sunday, and include 6466 rapid antigen test results, and 6625 PCR results. There are 120 people in ICUs across the state, the same as yesterday, but an increase to 44 people on ventilators. There are now 191,058 active cases, a significant drop from Saturday's figures. Ballarat's numbers will be released later today, and the state government is expected to make an announcement regarding school beginning. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible. If you would like to support our journalists you can subscribe here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/1c09e455-4b5b-441c-b284-14b588a113dc.jpg/r9_0_3991_2250_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg