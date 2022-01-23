CFA attending car park blaze at Great Western Racing Reserve
UPDATE, 3pm:
CFA have declared the fire at Great Western Racecourse as under control.
A CFA spokesperson said about 20 cars were burned in the fire, which started on Moyston-Great Western Road.
Multiple vehicles lost at the #GreatWestern races. pic.twitter.com/yxX5JlWjuM— Thomas Parkes (@_thomasparkes) January 23, 2022
Nine CFA vehicles were on scene supported by water aircraft and FRV crews.
The fire was brought under control by 2.30pm, with crews remaining on scene to ensure there were no remaining hot spots.
There have been no reports of any injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown.
PREVIOUSLY:
NUMEROUS cars have been destroyed as a fire burns at the Great Western Racing Reserve.
The fire is believed to have begun at about 1.30pm, located in the car park of the race course.
Horrible scenes at Great Western. Hoping everyone on course stays safe 🙏— Racing.com (@Racing) January 23, 2022
📸 - @RolltheDiceRacepic.twitter.com/qyi40Q4AR1
Please note: The Great Western race meeting has been called off after Race 1 due to a car fire near the racecourse. CFA are on the scene. No current reports of injuries. All horses, participants and patrons are safe. Further updates to follow. https://t.co/dPOZOvLc2h— Racing Victoria (@RacingVictoria) January 23, 2022
Seriously huge fire at Great Western. This isn’t half of it. At peak plumes of black smoke 50-60m into the air and what sounded like gunshots as cars went up in flames. The original fire started another fire in the middle of the course. Patrons currently awaiting direction. pic.twitter.com/S2xjBmXaDc— Brad (@bjfooty) January 23, 2022
Embers from the initial fire have since spread - setting the nearby oval on fire as well.
Attendees and staff have been evacuated, as CFA work to get the blaze under control.
Air support has also been providing assistance.
