The company established to fund litigation in the Banksia Securities case, found by a Supreme Court judge to have been set up in order to pursue 'egregious conduct in connection with a fraudulent scheme', has gone into liquidation. It's another setback for long-suffering investors as they try to recoup their losses. Australia Funding Partners Limited (AFPL) was established by a cartel of Victorian lawyers to fight for the return of monies to Banksia investors after the financial group collapsed in 2012 owing millions. However a long-running court case which closed in October last year made a damning judgement against the principals of AFPL, finding the men had tried to establish a fraudulent scheme to enrich themselves at the expense of the investors running the case by charging exorbitant fees and costs. There is now a criminal investigation underway into the conduct of some of the lawyers, who can no longer practise in Victoria, and who themselves have declared bankruptcy. Following a meeting of AFPL creditors earlier this month, Cor Cordis partners Barry Wight and Rachel Burdett were appointed liquidators of the company. According to independent legal news website Lawyerly, Wight and Burdett will investigate potential breaches of duties by AFPL directors William Crothers and Simon Tan and potential claims against the estate of AFPL's late founder Mark Elliott and associated entities. AFPL went into liquidation in late November 2021 with just $173,027.45 in a single bank account. It has debts totalling over $23 million. READ MORE: A Cor Cordis report recommending winding up the funder, says AFPL's directors may have breached their duties in light of the findings made in Justice Dixon's ruling according to Lawyerly. "Further investigations will be required by a liquidator... to consider these and any other potential any breaches of director duties," the report says. Lawyerly says the directors have not provided Burdett and Wight with a statement of their personal assets and liabilities but 'a search of the Land Titles Office in Victoria shows Crothers may be the owner of properties in the state', according to the report. 'Crothers is a director of eight other companies and has shareholdings in 15 entities. Tan is a director of an additional four companies, and holds shares in six entities', the report says. Burdett and Wight said they had also made preliminary enquiries into the financial position of Elliott's estate. "Any proceeding to be issued against the directors by a liquidator is only commercially justifiable where the directors have assets with which to satisfy any judgement made against them," the report says.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/8da1ae48-c173-4f9a-9ef0-32050f80aa27.JPG/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg