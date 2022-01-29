news, latest-news,

Melbourne musician and artist Plum Green's latest album Somnambulistic is a textured, dark journey into the world of dreams and sleep, and into the magic which surfaces and glides in the world of dreams. Recorded during lockdown and yet somehow making use of the marvellous and eerie sounds of the Melbourne Town Hall organ, Green's third album was made in constant collaboration with the multi-instrumentalist Daniel Cross. Plum Green spoke to The Courier after the album's release in September. She is playing at Ballarat's pop-up park in Deakin Place on January 29. What was the inspiration for Somnambulistic? Years and years ago, when I was living in Auckland, New Zealand, a friend of mine put on a musical performance set to the silent film Nosferatu. I was maybe about 17 or 18, playing guitar for it. In that film, the vampire (Count Orloc) has a fiend who is his slave, and it says in the text 'The fiend rose as in some sort of somnambulistic dream' and it has stuck with me ever since. I thought it was a beautiful word, just very mysterious and beautiful. Aside from what we've just spoken about, what are some of the musical influences in this album. I hear some sense of PJ Harvey in some tracks. That's really good question. I've got a lot of subconscious influences, but I don't really set out to try and make anything sound like anything in particular. Everyone tells me that they hear a 90s influence, but honestly, I didn't ever really listen to any 90s music. My two older sisters used to play quite a bit. You know how you're sort of exposed to what your parents listen to? My dad loves classical music, that's the thing that he listens to most of the time. But things like The Rolling Stones, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix. Jefferson Airplane, you know, all those 70s things my parents loved. So that will have a bit of influence. I really love black metal. I remember us talking about this last time (in 2016), your love of your love of black metal. Tell me a bit more about it. I like the melancholic, less masculine metal, something that leans towards more like Rotting Christ or Wolves in the Throne Room. It's very sad and dark and deep and gloomy. I find that stuff really beautiful to listen to. I'm more drawn to that sort of stuff than say like poppy, folk acoustic stuff that people probably think I'm really into. That stuff just kind of comes out of me; it comes from a naive, unplanned place, totally not contrived or performative at all. It's a little bit hard to talk about influences, but I can talk about the music I like a lot. READ MORE: How long did it take to get get the album together? Not to record it so much but getting to the point where you're going to record it? Ever since I heard the word somnambulistic, I've always had in the back of my head that I probably should do an album that's dedicated to sleeping and dreams and the subconscious. So it was years and years and years of writing poetry. It sounds really lame...a lot of the time I just write stuff and compile it, and then forget about it. So in many ways it was a long time, years and years, to get inside my consciousness and say, 'I'm going to do this'. It was probably about two weeks of compiling all the stuff, looking through stuff, whatever guitar pieces I had written; sitting there on the couch, gazing out of the window, trying to think of what feels right, and putting it together. Part of the album's beauty is the music flows; one track flows into the next. The album is dedicated to the idea that it is one big, flowing dream. The past two years with its incredibly weird dynamic of the pandemic, how has it affected you in terms of your thinking? Really good question. Somehow, I think, because a lot of the people who were collaborating with us were overseas anyway,we used the internet and they sent the parts over to Daniel and me and we put them together. People from Macedonia and other places, they've recorded their parts for this and sent them. That was so much fun, I loved it. It was really beautiful. I'm interested in what it was like in the studio to piece together all these amazing instruments that you've used, all the different musicians that you've recorded. You must be hearing them and thinking differently, as opposed to the usual way you'll record an album. For me, I found it a lot easier. I actually really liked it, because it means that they don't have as much pressure, it felt like they had less nervousness. They didn't see me in the room as they were recording. And so it almost seemed like they felt like the pressure was off, and they could just do what came to them. It really worked that way. They weren't doing what they thought I wanted, they were just doing their very best. And it turned out to be the perfect thing. So we would receive the recordings, pop it up on the screen there, look at it, listen to it, think about it. And I think it was just a matter of mixing it in and making it mesh. We asked people to record as dry as possible. So no effects, no reverb, no delay or anything like that, so we could put effects on it if we wanted to. Mostly we wanted to leave it quite raw. I didn't want it to sound very produced or anything like that. It's lush but not in that overproduced way. People say 'lush production', and that usually signifies they've just thrown everything including the kitchen sink at it, but it's lush in a kind of flowing way. Thank you so much. I think it probably is largely due to musical compatibility. With Valentina Veil in Berlin and Tonal Noir in Macedonia, I feel very close to them as friends and they are very talented people. Musical compatibility is very important; I think it's very serendipitous it turned out so well, because I gave them full rein: use your voice, use your instruments like a little paintbrush, decorate the music or whatever you like. And we were able to get something out of it that we loved. You use the Melbourne Town Hall grand organ. Tell me how that came about. That was exciting, it was one of the best experiences I've ever had. We were invited to come in record there. So as we weren't paying customers, we had to keep out of the way; we had to go in at nighttime. We were given keys and access passes and everything. There's actually a replica of the organ in the town hall, hidden away in a back room. It's incredible. It's full of twisting corridors and it was very dark at night. We had a little electronic lantern we took in to create a bit of atmosphere, and spent three nights composing the organ pieces. We stayed there for hours, just playing. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/8834905f-748c-4e4c-8f8e-106957501c24.jpg/r0_405_5362_3435_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg