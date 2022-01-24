Community to come together for Picnic in the Park on Australia Day

news, latest-news,

A picnic event at Victoria Park will give the Ballarat community an opportunity to come together on the Australia Day public holiday. Food trucks, market stalls, giant garden games and live music will be on offer from 11.30am to 3.30pm on Wednesday at the free event. City of Ballarat is hosting Picnic in the Park as a new addition to Ballarat's summer events calendar. Councillor Amy Johnson said it was important to provide residents with a range of options to gather on January 26. "With that in mind we have our Survival Day dawn ceremony at Lake Wendouree and Picnic in the Park where people can gather with their family friends in a beautiful green space," she said. New Wave Events, the Ballarat company that runs Summer Sundays, won the contract to deliver Picnic in the Park. The company's Leighton Fee said Victoria Park, across from the inclusive play space, would transform to a comfortable social setting, with lounge furniture and umbrellas for shade. "We are hoping people will come with their family and friends," he said. "Vic Park is such an amazing spot. We want to add to it." Mr Fee said he expected about 2500 people to attend the event throughout the day. He said crowd numbers at other summer events had been strong, with Summer Sundays attracting record numbers on week two of the series which also hosted the fireworks. RELATED COVERAGE: Grooving in the gardens on a summer Sunday Mr Fee said he was optimistic about the future of events after a tough few years. "Councils seem to be keen on having operators come in and get events going again," he said. "This has probably been now my busiest January ever... I have confidence now to start planning for future events. "People are loving the outdoor events and the ones with space." Market stallholder Kusuma Crocker, owner of business Forever Scrunch, said she was excited to join Picnic in the Park. Ms Crocker said she regularly hosted her stall at the Sunday market at the showgrounds, but saw the benefit of having markets on different days, particularly after many cancellations during the pandemic. "It helps small stallholders and businesses show what they do to the people," she said. Cr Johnson said the success of the Picnic in the Park event would be based on crowd numbers and community response, which will inform decisions on whether the event should run again in future years. Ballarat councillors made the decision to move the fireworks show away from January 26 to pair with Summer Sundays, which triggered the need for another community event.

