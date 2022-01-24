news, latest-news,

A crash on the Western Freeway near Warrenheip on Monday evening has left one person in hospital. Witnesses said the four-wheel-drive crossed from the east-bound lanes of the freeway across the west-bound lanes, hitting a culvert and "becoming airborne" before rolling several times. The crash occurred on the Western Freeway near Richards Road about 5.45pm. According to Ambulance Victoria, one patient has been taken to hospital, but "they're not believed to be critical". IN THE NEWS Several CFA and FRV crews were on scene. At least one dog was seen being pulled from the wreckage. MORE TO COME

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/670906a8-72ba-46ed-95a5-1f16da3b1675.jpg/r0_322_5568_3468_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg