A close-knit Ballarat family used their creativity to show support for their loved-one who suffered a major heart attack last week. The Sutcliffe family painted a sign that read 'we love you g-ma' and gathered near Mair Stret outside St John of God Hospital so Bev Sutcliffe could see them from her window. Visitors to hospitals are heavily restricted due to the current COVID-19 outbreak and in line with Victorian Government directives. Mrs Sutcliffe's husband of 55 years Bill said it was difficult and emotional for him not being able to travel in the ambulance with his wife to hospital or visit her there after she had the heart attack on Thursday morning. "It was quite emotional from time to time," he said. "I am fortunate with such a big family and grandchildren as well to be distracted a fair bit. When you have been married 55 years and we are very close, it is not easy. "The reality is it is hard not knowing. She had a major heart attack and the surgeons were amazed she didn't have as much damage to the heart as was possible. "It is always in your mind the possibility she could pass away, which would be dreadful if you can't be there. "It is accepted we are in very very different times, particularly in the ICU we have to be so careful with the vulnerable." Mrs Sutcliffe spent three days in the intensive care unit and was then moved to a ward where she was in a room overlooking Mair Street. "She rang me and said 'my window is open overlooking Mair Street, it would be lovely if you could walk by and give me a wave'," Mr Sutcliffe said. "I thought I would love to, but so would a few others." Twenty-two family members gathered on Saturday morning to blow kisses, wave, hold a sign and speak to Mrs Sutcliffe on Facetime. The couple has a big family, with seven children and 21 grandchildren. RELATED COVERAGE: 'It will be wonderful': Normal Christmas for Sutcliffe family with eased restrictions Mr Sutcliffe said his wife also received hundreds of messages wishing her well on social media, which offered great comfort and strength. "I think it goes without saying the more support and encouragement you get, the more uplifting it is and therefore the bigger help it is towards recovery," he said. Mrs Sutcliffe was welcomed home by her two dogs Ella and Santa on Monday after having one cardiac stent inserted and another to be put in when she regains her strength. There are some exemptions which allow for visitors to hospitals, including if you are the carer of a patient under 18 and for life-threatening or end-of-life support. Visitor restrictions are detailed on hospital websites.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/499eb047-76cf-402a-9a40-ea0aeb92cca8.jpg/r60_80_512_335_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg