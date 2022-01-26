news, latest-news,

Ballarat Clarendon College principal David Shepherd has been named as an Order of Australia Medallist (OAM) for his more than 40 years' service to secondary education. Mr Shepherd, who has been principal at Clarendon College since 1997, has been at the forefront of turning the school into one of the leading educational institutions in the state. It is a position the school has regularly achieved in recent years, having been named the top school for VCE results. MORE AUSTRALIA DAY HONOURS Mr Shepherd said it was the whole school community that should be receiving the award - students, parents and particularly staff. "I'm honoured and I've said to some people, it's not the sort of thing you do to get something like this, but recognition of this type is very exciting," he said. "Everybody who has been involved in what we do at the college has worked to develop for our kids opportunities so that they can pursue their dreams. "It's hard work, looking at research and follow evidence based practices. It sounds quite complex schooling to get right, but it's quite simple that if you keep the students at the centre of what we do, make sure they are looked after and we can make enormous differences in their lives. "Without any shadow of a doubt, I've got - and have had - an amazing group of people who have worked over a long period of time together. "Jan McClure, who has been deputy principal the whole time I've been here, has just retired - she has played a pivotal role. But without a doubt we would not be where we are today without our wonderful community." Away from his educational roles, Mr Shepherd has also been involved in the community with his association with the Ballarat Foundation and the Ballarat International Foto Biennale. He said having been born and bred in Melbourne, he did not envisage he would create a life in Ballarat, but said it had been nothing but rewarding. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/7176fb8f-d248-4c78-99c3-fa7f7522fcf9.jpg/r0_221_4437_2728_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg