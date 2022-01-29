Do you feel prepared for an emergency? Almost half of us don't

news, latest-news,

A Lexton farmer says he feels mentally more prepared to face another disaster after learning to worry less in the months after his property was destroyed by fire. Rodney McErvale lost 279 lambs and 400 hectares of his land was burnt in fires on December 20, 2019 which threatened the Lexton township and caused residents to be evacuated. Two-years later he is still repairing fences and blackened posts remain in the ground. It will be five-years to get his farm up and running to the point it was at before the fire. Mr McErevale said he was well-aware of fire risk and what was needed to prepare, having lived on a rural property and experienced fire before. But he said nothing could have prepared him for the 2019 fire that struck at night with a southerly wind. Mr McErvale said he would use learnings from his experience after the fires to improve his resilience in the face of any future disasters. "I know next time not to worry about it after it has happened," Mr McErvale said. "Time is what you want. The first two to three weeks was awful but looking back now you are stressing about nothing, it is over, it is done. "I don't feel I would be anymore prepared (on the property next time). Mentally I wouldn't let it worry me as much." Australians who have lived through a natural disaster are more confident to face one again, but many people feel ill-prepared and unable to cope if disaster were to strike this year, a national survey has found. The Fire to Flourish program at Monash University surveyed more than 3000 Australians about their perceptions of preparedness and resilience to natural disasters such as fires, floods and major storms. Nearly half of people surveyed said they would not cope well, or at all, if they experienced a natural disaster event in the next year and felt their community was not prepared. The results come as experts say extreme weather events like storms, floods and bushfires will become more frequent due to climate change. The Ballarat region has been hit hard by storms and floods in the past year, with downpours in Creswick in early January destroying 35 homes and damaging another 150. RELATED COVERAGE: Creswick floods: Council confirms number of homes affected Trentham was left with no power, road access and limited water supplies in June after wild storms ravaged the region. RELATED COVERAGE: Trentham with no power or road access and limited water because of extreme weather The study found 67 per cent of respondents who had been through a disaster felt they would cope well or very well if one was to strike again, compared to 48 per cent who had never experienced disaster. Some respondents living in disaster-prone areas were completely unaware of their level of risk. Mr McErvale said 12 landowners were affected by the Lexton fire and resilience was helped by the fact Lexton was a strong community. But he said communities in general were not well prepared for disaster events. "The first year after everyone has cleaned up and cut their grass. Then you run out of time and do less and less. The community gets a bit more complacent," he said. "Shires can be more proactive. They are still slashing firebreak roads around here and it's the end of January." RELATED COVERAGE: Lexton fire: One year on from the blaze that nearly took out a town Mr McErvale said every resident needed to have a fire plan. "For Lexton it was a miracle they didn't get burnt out. Evacuation is good if everyone evacuates. Knowing who is there and who isn't is difficult," he said. "To evacuate a town like Lexton, we called it early, it takes hours to get everyone out. "People really do need to have a fire prevention plan and let their neighbours and family know what they are going to do." Fire to Flourish chief executive Briony Rogers said survey results shone a light on the need for increased investment in initiatives that build community resilience and support a community-led approach to recovery. "This reveals an opportunity to better support our communities to build a foundation of resilience, that can be a support in times of disaster and beyond," she said. Fire to Flourish is a five-year program that aims to support communities with their own recovery from the 2019/20 bushfire season. RELATED COVERAGE: Psychologist helps residents as recovery continues after major storms Associate Professor Rogers said she aimed to see Fire to Flourish's community-led approach to building resilience to natural disasters shared across all Australian communities. "We seek to demonstrate what can be achieved when communities are not just passive recipients of recovery funds, but are supported to actively find their own ways to rebuild and recover," she said. The program is working with communities in East Gippsland in Victoria and other communities in New South Wales. Many agencies and levels of government work together to provide an emergency response. The state government is the main authority responsible for emergency management legislation and providing resources to fire, ambulance and police services and volunteer services SES and CFA. City of Ballarat plays a key role as a local council in preparing for, responding to and assisting in recovery for emergency events. It hosts a municipal emergency planning committee with representatives from relevant agencies and charities that are involved in emergency response and relief. Victoria Police members frequently take the lead in coordinating an emergency response, while an SES member often takes the role of incident controller during a storm event. RELATED COVERAGE: Meet the leader behind Ballarat's storm response Council's role is to work with emergency services, assist where needed, establish relief centres and lead ongoing local recovery in a physical and emotional sense. City of Ballarat director of community well-being Matthew Wilson said there was a huge amount of coordination and cooperation between different authorities to plan for and respond to emergencies. Councils frequently assist neighbouring councils by providing resources. City of Ballarat staff supported Hepburn Shire Council at the Creswick relief centre after the January floods and in assessing infrastructure. Emergency management also includes responding to major manmade incidents, with planning updated regularly. But as the Monash University survey results show, emergency response preparation by authorities does not directly translate to a sense of preparedness for individuals. Mr Wilson said emergency management nationwide was a constantly evolving discipline. "It is clear that part of that is educating, informing and supporting residents to be better prepared and have a sense of self determination in how they respond in an emergency event," he said. "It is really important to enable communities through their own preparedness to have resilience and autonomy in how they respond to and then rebuild from the impacts of a natural disaster or other emergency. "That is where council and other agencies will continue to find ways of doing that work. Mr Wilson said emergency management was primarily about caring for people. "Emergency management involves a lot more than responding to a fire or a storm event or other type of natural disaster, beyond the immediate need to deal with the treat to life and property," he said. "It is all about people and the experiences they have and the support to recover as best as possible into a normal state or a new normal in their lives." Mr Wilson said a focus on improving individual preparedness and resilience would need to include awareness, education and community conversation. "We have done multi agency campaigns in the past. That is something we will continue to develop with emergency development partners," he said. The Grampians Region Climate Adaptation Strategy 2021-2025 was released in December, with consideration of how communities will prepare for increasing extreme weather events. How volunteer groups CFA and SES remain resilient when responding to more frequent extreme climatic events was raised as an issue in the report. RELATED COVERAGE: Ballarat's climate is changing, how will we adapt? Mr Wilson said climate change needed to be a strong consideration in reviewing and ongoing planning. "We seem to be having a lot of once in a hundred year or once in 200-year type events and that would seem to indicate we need to be always reviewing our preparedness to respond," he said. Mr Wilson said emergency management teams had been busy with major storm events in Ballarat and continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic. "It has been a very busy year with the ongoing responses and cooperation between agencies in the pandemic response. On top of that we have had a number of natural disaster events to respond to," he said. BREAZE (Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions) hosted climate adaptation forums in 2019, including on the new bushfire reality. More than 120 people attended and raised concerns about uncertainty on the location of fire refuge points, the loss of phone connectivity during fires, creating fire plans and the complacency of suburban residents. Attendees suggested more and upgraded public information for residents to create fire plans and for workplaces in high risk areas should brief staff. A recommendation from the forum was to reconsider how houses on the urban fringe can be protected and evacuated. Mr Wilson encouraged anyone who wanted to receive more information or discuss emergency preparedness to reach out to council. "We are more than happy to speak to any resident in an effort to assist them to plan better and be prepared and build their own resilience before an event," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

