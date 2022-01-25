Police search for man after Sebastopol armed robbery

news, latest-news,

Police are searching for an armed man who held up a Sebastopol fast food outlet on Tuesday morning. A man armed with a knife walked into the Albert Street Subway store about 10.50am, police said. It is understood the man made demands before he fled on foot with an amount of cash. Nobody was injured during the incident. Police quickly flooded the area and spoke with witnesses. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon. Ballarat detectives told The Courier they were continuing to investigate what had occurred. Detectives appealed for anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage around the time of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. A report can also be filed online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. Our team of local journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the Ballarat community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/09686f4e-e00e-4477-aa82-eff9394637fd.JPG/r9_218_4278_2630_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg