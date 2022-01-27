news, latest-news,

Dunnstown will welcome back a former junior player for this Central Highlands Football League season. READ MORE SPORT: A premiership player in 2011 with Redan, Patrick Britt rejoins his junior club after 12 years with the Lions in the Ballarat Football Netball League. Although primarily a key defender in his time in the BFNL, a role Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins envisions him playing, he said Britt may venture up the ground at times with the Towners. "There'll be probably opportunities to throw him up around the footy with his experience and the like," he said. With the likes of Will Henderson, Brayden and Jack Leonard and Angus Thompson already leading a young and strong defensive group at Dunnstown, Britt will be an experienced addition to the mix. "He'll just provide some flexibility within our overall structure," Wilkins said. "We know what he can do down back and there's no doubt he'll probably play some important roles for us throughout the year. "Then depending on the circumstance and the like, we might be able to play around a little bit with our overall side and free him up or free other players up at the same time." Britt adds some depth to Dunnstown's list, which impressed last season with the evenness it showed across the ground week-to-week. As the Towners attempt to back up their top four finish in 2021, Britt provides an experienced head to help drive them towards a drought-breaking premiership. Wilkins said attracting junior players back to the club, such as Britt and the Leonard's over the last couple of seasons, who re-joined from East Point and Ballarat respectively, was a focus for Dunnstown. "Juniors are the backbone of your footy club, so that's been a bit of a focus for us as a club off-field," he said. Britt joins the re-signings of key players Ben Collins, Mitch and Will Henderson, Matthew Bulluss, Josh Renga, Angus Thompson, Brayden Leonard and Travis Parsons. Ruckman Rylan Rattley has stepped away from footy, Thomas Botter has moved interstate for work and Marc Peduto has decided to play closer to his home in Melbourne.

