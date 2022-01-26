'Walk beside us, not in front of us, and we'll do deadly things': moving Survival Day ceremony at Lake Wendouree

news, latest-news,

A moving ceremony to mark 'Survival Day' was hosted at Lake Wendouree as the sun rose this morning. The Survival Day Dawn Ceremony, an initiative of the Koorie Engagement Action Group (KEAG), was attended by an estimated thousands of people, including children and adults from all walks of life, with many more watching the livestream from their homes. The ceremony began at 5.30am with a dance followed by a minute's silence, after which host Belinda Duarte told the crowd the day was "emotional" for many First Nations people. "So when people stand with us in that pause and silence, sometimes it's the presence that is stronger than words can offer." The first speaker to take to the stage was Deb Milera, who reminded those in attendance that wherever one stands in Australia, they were standing on Aboriginal land. Acknowledging the crowd, she said allies were "super important" to the changes that were already happening and what else needed to be done. "Australia's history is all of our history and we are moving closer to being truthful about that history. "It's really important for all of us because we have the oldest living culture in the world and it's something all of us should be proud of." She said January 26 was a day for her to reflect and cry yet be proud of who she was and the colour of her skin. "Too often in my life I've been defined by the colour of my skin, and not always in a positive way." She told the crowd that before the ceremony she asked her family members what the date meant to them. "I think we sometimes forget to ask because we are too busy trying to break down barriers in the non-Indigenous world. "My immediate family is pretty diverse - non-Indigenous in laws, people affected by past government policies who grew up in orphanages, separated from their families and country. "Then there are people who grew up with play stations and tvs, so just like everybody else. Because of the people of the past the lives of the people of the present are a bit easier." Ms Milera said one told her they did not celebrate the day as it marked "the taking of culture, country and heritage" but that they felt "proud because all the policies of the past had not succeeded in taking away that important cultural connection to country". Others told her they were "tired" of being asked the same questions and felt "angry" that some Indigenous people made decisions on their behalf without consultation. Another said they felt sad for what their relatives had gone through and the date signified a day of mourning, and if the date had been changed once then it could be changed again. "I have no ill feelings towards people who want to celebrate but why can't we find a date we can all celebrate together?" Ms Milera said she wanted to share these stories and what her family felt - sadness, anger, hurt, pride, hope and resilience more often. "We want to share our stories and that's powerful considering the heartache we've faced since 1788. "I encourage all of you to research and more importantly go and meet an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander person. Go and sit and yarn with them and I guarantee they'll share some of their life and story with you. "They might drill you a bit. It might be a bit difficult, but think about what most of our families have had to carry for generations. "Think about walking in someone else's shoes. Find that empathy within yourself, open your heart and mind to what is being said. "Walk beside us not in front of us and we'll do deadly things." The mood was somber as Ms Milera spoke, with many shedding tears and others nodding in agreement. Dylan Clarke was next to speak and told the crowd he had grown up in Ballarat before moving to Melbourne to follow his dreams in djing and performing before his life led him back to his culture. "Growing up in Ballarat was great, apart from racism. There are lots of people in the crowd who will also have that struggle of having to explain their identity but they come after a long line of trailblazers in this community and across Victoria." Now working to achieve native titles and developing a framework for treaties, he said there were many struggles Indigenous people had to go through to have their identities recognised by "white man's law". "It is time for us to really test and change these formal recognition structures and legislative procedures and make worthwhile agreements." He said he was proud to be setting up the truth and justice commission - the first formal truth telling process - as it is something he believes will encourage healing and change. "In the past it hasn't been the right time. Some of us mob haven't been ready but as I look around more are getting ready for these bigger conversations. "It is important we come together for these conversations and hope it will bring some change in the future." As the sun began to rise about 6am, a group of young people took to the stage, bravely telling the crowds what the day meant to them. They shared similar yet powerful sentiments of it being a day of mourning, reflection and a day to pay respect to their ancestors who have fought to keep their culture alive. "January 26 marks the beginning of a significant and different era for our mob. There have been battles to keep our culture alive and strong but we continue winning battles despite adversity. "This day reminds me our people are survivors and always have been. Every day we set the record for the longest living culture and because of their efforts it's easier for me to see towards the future, reflect on who we are and create a better future," one said. Indya Hayes said she had seen the result of history in so many ways. "There are big and small ripple effects," she said. "It's not easy to forget intergenerational trauma. Just because I didn't walk in the shoes of my great grandmother, grandmother or mother, it doesn't mean I don't feel their pain. It runs in my skin and heart." She said she wanted to live to see the day the nation mourned with her and her people, when they were uplifted and could project their voices across the nation and be supported for doing so. "But I don't want it to just be one day. I want our nation to stand with us every day of the year. I have hope. There is a long way to go but here is where we start - by connecting to one another. "It starts with us. Don't be someone who overlooks the pain and injustice we feel. Continue to spark conversations, challenge people to stand up and do better." The ceremony continued with a moving reading of the list of known lives lost during massacres since colonisation. Sarah Jane Hall read out the dates of these massacres, where they occurred and how many people were killed but conceded the records were "sparse and unclear". As she read out these dates hand prints were pressed onto a kangaroo skin to represent the thousands of lives lost. She said it was "not something to turn a blind eye to or forget". This was followed by a reading and song performed by Deb Lowah Clarke and her daughter Mercy before a smoking ceremony.

