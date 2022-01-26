news, latest-news,

A MAN who has given his entire adult life to protecting communities all across the nation has been awarded a Fire Services Medal as part of Australia Day celebrations. Sulky's Wayne Rigg has been instrumental in the advancement of firefighting aviation and gender inclusion in what is a traditionally male dominated domain. Never afraid to speak his mind if he believes in something that could help a community in its greatest time of need, Commander Rigg said he was honoured to receive such an award. "I'm a proud Aussie and a proud firefighter, so the two go hand-in-hand really nicely for me," he said. MORE AUSTRALIA DAY HONOURS "I might not be out there right now, but there are still plenty of people ready on duty and those volunteers ready to step up at a moment's notice. "It's a really worthwhile job whether you're a staff member or volunteer but it's also dangerous. It's always a team effort so to be recognised like this, it really is about my family, my broader family, friends and all the team members who have delivered what we have." Commander Rigg is well-known around Victorian firefighting for his active role to bring about change for the better of the community. He has worked in aerial firefighting aviation for the past 17 years and has been at the forefront of many changes, particularly since Black Saturday in 2009. "One of the things I'm deeply passionate about is trying to change the issue we have in diversity and particularly gender diversity," he said. "To be honest, aviation has some deeply troubling cultures in it that are being addressed slowly. "Change is difficult for a lot of people and they hang on to what they've always done which makes it harder to deliver programs when we should, but all the more sweet to see them come to fruition. "When I started in aerial firefighting, I was told whatever you do in this caper, it is always about protecting the firefighters on the ground and doing everything you can to protect your community and I've held that through and used that theme through everything I've been involved in. "The people I coach and mentor, that's what we're all about and if you're not doing it for those reasons, then you need to pause for a minute and think about why you are doing it." Commander Rigg said he was pleased that the first two female aerial firefighters in Victorian history joined the fleet this summer, but much more was needed to be done to create an equal environment. "We should not be afraid to challenge thinking either way. We shouldn't be afraid to make mistakes but we should be making sure we have a better balance culturally," he said. He said much more work on research and development was needed so a repeat of Black Saturday is not around the corner. In the 13 years since, he said there had been huge progression in night fire suppression operations program with one of the biggest changes occurring in the pre-determined dispatch (PDD) program and support for communities during harvest. "We've got to keep looking into advancing the fleet, using new technology, even the use of drones more often," Commander Rigg said. "What is here and now, and what is on the horizon that can future-proof us. "It involves a significant investment from government, which they put into aircrafts, but we need more support in research and development. "I firmly believe research and development in aerial firefighting is lacking at present and the investment in infrastructure is not there. We need to build a network of infrastructure and airbases, including the upgrading of the Ballarat Airport, to future-proof these operations. "Aerial firefighting is being called up more and more with rural decline and people being tied up with social activities, work and family commitments. The volunteers do a magnificent job, but aircraft will help out more and more in the future so we need to partner with industry for the future to better protect the community." Fire Rescue Commissioner Ken Block welcomed Riggs' award calling it a "well-deserved honour". "The Australian Fire Services Medal is a prestigious and respected award and it's fantastic to see our firefighters' efforts and service to the community recognised," Commissioner Block said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

