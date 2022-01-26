news, latest-news,

REGIONAL Shires have celebrated Australia Day by naming their best citizens for 2022. CITIZEN OF THE YEAR Longtime community volunteer Danny Moynihan is Hepburn's citizen of the year. Mr Moynihan has served the wider community in many roles over the past 37 years and incredibly been involved in at least 24 different organisations, causes and events. His volunteer commitment has been continually ongoing, working with, but not limited to Daylesford Girls Guides, Daylesford Scouts, White Ribbon, ChillOut, Hepburn Regional Community Cheer and the Daylesford's Agricultural Show. EVENT OF THE YEAR The return of Christmas in Clunes has been named the community event of the year. The festivities run every year and is always focuses on making Christmas celebrations accessible to everyone with goods for sale and free entertainment showcasing the best of the town. MORE AUSTRALIA DAY HONOURS YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR Hepburn Spring's Katie Topp took home the young citizen of the year award for her ongoing work in various causes. Ms Topp is currently completing an internship at the Art Gallery of Ballarat, and joined Riding for the Disabled Daylesford (RDA) in the middle of 2020 as a volunteer. She undertook the extensive RDA volunteer training in January 2021 and has not missed a riding session since. LIFE MEMBERSHIP Phillip Greenbank has been honoured for his service to town crying and to the community. This award was presented on behalf of the Australasian Guild of Town Criers and was due to be presented in December 2021, at the Guilds Championship in Creswick. CITIZEN OF THE YEAR SMYTHESDALE resident Barry Wemyss has been named as Golden Plains Citizen of the year, celebrating his years of volunteer and advocacy work. Mr Wemyss is a leading voice in GPArts Inc and helped drive the development of the new Golden Plains Shire Arts, Culture and Heritage Strategy 2022-2026 as a member of the Strategy Community Reference Group. SENIOR CITIZEN OF THE YEAR Peter Trevaskis of Inverleigh has been named senior citizen of the year having dedicated countless hours to the Leigh News, Inverleigh's monthly community newsletter. He is also a member of the Inverleigh Progress Association (IPA), taking an active role in supporting the Inverleigh Community Plan Survey 2021 and various other projects led by the IPA. He is also involved in the Bannockburn Men's group. YOUNG CITIZEN OF THE YEAR Alisha Nurnaitis of Bannockburn was named the young citizen of the year. Ms Nurnaitis is a member of the Regional Youth Voice program. She has been central to the design of an online resource to support young people experiencing difficulties with the transition from secondary school to further study. The resource aims to normalise the fears and anxiety induced during periods of adolescent transition by hearing from the experiences of young people with lived experience. COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD The Woady Yaloak Historical Society was honoured for its impact on the Golden Plains Shire. Run by volunteers, the society is dedicated to preserving the history of the local area as is based at The Well in Smythesdale. CITIZEN OF THE YEAR BOB Closter, has been named Moorabool's citizen of the year, recognising his decades of service to the community. Mr Closter spent many years at the Bacchus Marsh Pony Club and has held various roles throughout the decades including instructor, coach, committee member, president and groundskeeper. Up until recently he would spend hours on the tractor slashing grass on the Racecourse Reserve, even though he is now 88 years old. He still attends the Pony Club regularly, and still instructs the children on how to ride. MAYOR'S AWARD Karen Pinder's ongoing work to 'Mask the Marsh' has been honoured with a special Mayor's award by the Moorabool Shire. During the past year, Ms Pinder has provided over 4700 masks to children and adults, anyone who needs them, to keep them COVID safe. The masks are all free for anyone in the community with Ms Pinder continuing to donate time and money to all of Bacchus Marsh any anyone else in Moorabool Shire. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

