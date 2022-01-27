news, latest-news,

Mair Street's Freight Bar and Restaurant is expanding despite the difficulties of the pandemic, moving into a former brewery space next door. Owner Chris Sargent says a current planning application before council will create a larger function space and is an opportunity to recover some of the business lost over the past two years and build for the future. Freight Bar opened in 2013, in an historic building which had served as a hotel in Ballarat since the days of the gold rush. It was variously known as The Australian, The Athletic Club, The Bridge, and Paterson's Siding Hotel. Mr Sargent says the hospitality industry is still struggling, and keeping staff employed while people are staying home avoiding Omicron is a day-to-day job. "I'll be honest, with COVID and missing out for two years on a lot of functions, it offers us a chance to catch up on the backlog, I guess," he says. "It's a great space, nice and big and open. It's about double the size of our existing function room, so it gives us the flexibility to take more functions. There's an existing bar on the top level, and we'll update that in the future. But we're just trying to get it up and running at the minute, and hopefully it will open in a couple of months." READ MORE: With a recent drop in the hospitality trade as the public stays home attempting to avoid the more contagious strain of COVID currently in the community, and a lack of available staff, Mr Sargent has had to cut back on Freight Bar's hours of operation, reducing opening from seven days to five and often cutting hours. He says it's a tough time at present, and he senses consumer confidence is low. "People are obviously staying in, avoiding (Omicron) at the minute," Mr Sargent says. "The restrictions... I know they're required, but it's pretty quiet. We have to turn a lot of people away. That probably hurts more than anything when it's really quiet. "We're hoping that the uni comes back and a lot of students return to town. A lot of people have left the hospitality industry. I've had a lot of staff who've worked with me for years, and they've obviously gone out and got work that didn't keep getting shut down; that was a lot more regular. And you know, I don't blame them; I don't begrudge them. If I was casual or full-time and kept getting shut down, I probably would have looked as well." "Moving into next door, we're probably trying to be more positive than anything, and use it as an opportunity to grow and work on the business, I guess. We have to keep trying to find opportunities in the marketplace, as everyone else has to do in the past few years to stay afloat." "Things are still happening, despite it being a really tough time."

