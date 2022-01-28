Native recycler is a far cry from its pest relations

community,

The large 40-millimetre-long cockroach pictured was found a couple of weeks ago in the Woowookarung Regional Park at Canadian. Due to the presence of pest cockroaches in other parts of Australia, cockroaches as a group are much-maligned, but there are many native species that never set foot inside houses. This large glossy wood cockroach has a tough exoskeleton, with its abdomen attractively ornamented (dimpled) with numerous small spots. The bases of its earlier wings, now removed, appear as a tough cape-like covering. Underground insects have no need for wings, and it is rare for these cockroaches to be found with their wings intact. The stout legs are prominently spiny, perhaps assisting with digging. The insect is slow-moving and unable to scamper like pest cockroaches. These big cockroaches are unusual in that they often live in family groups. They can live for several years, feeding mostly on rotting wood in moist logs or at the bases of stumps, or under logs, or in dense bush litter of leaves and twigs. They play an important role in the forest as nutrient recyclers. The wood cockroach pictured here probably belongs to the Panesthia genus. Although large, this cockroach is not the largest one found in Australia, with a massive 80-millimetre species occurring in Queensland. It too is a burrowing cockroach, also feeding on rotting wood and gumleaves. There are numerous other native cockroaches of all shapes and sizes, found in all habitats around the country, including deserts. Some are fast-moving, others are slower. Some are colourful. One common local species is dark grey and very flat, with prominent folded wings, able to squeeze into narrow spaces. It can grow to 25 millimetres or more long. The pest cockroaches of warmer climates originate from Europe and Asia. They move rapidly, and are mostly winged, although the wings seem to be rarely used. Abundant cabbage white butterflies flying at Springbank a couple of weeks ago gave the appearance of a snowstorm. Cabbage white butterfly caterpillars feed on plants in the cabbage and cauliflower family, but there were no paddocks of these plants visible in the area. Most paddocks were growing either potatoes or grass. Neither the butterflies nor their caterpillars feed on potato leaves. The butterflies feed on nectar from flowers. Although one of the Ballarat district's most numerous butterflies, the cabbage white is not usually seen in such abundance as was seen at Springbank. There was no particular direction to the flight. It is an introduced European species, but it is sometimes seen in thick native forests, away from most exotic vegetation. What sort of wasp is this? Is it a hornet? R.A., Napoleons. This strikingly-coloured orange-and-black native wasp is one of several similar-looking species known as potter wasps. It is a solitary insect, living quite a different lifestyle from the European wasp. The female builds a mud nest, hence the name. Mud wasp and mason wasp are other names sometimes used. Nests are commonly constructed between bricks and against window frames. The wasp collects caterpillars to store in the nest as food for its young. Sometimes such large, strikingly-coloured wasps are referred to as hornets, but there are no true hornets in Australia. Hornets are large social wasps, unlike the solitary potter wasps. The potter wasp can deliver a painful sting, but it is not an aggressive insect and stings are rare. It feeds on nectar. Its scientific name is Delta latreillei, formerly Eumenes latreilli.

