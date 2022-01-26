sport, ballarat-cricket,

A poor display with the bat saw East Ballarat fall by 81 runs to Mt Clear on Wednesday, the door now ajar for Ballarat-Redan and Buninyong to pounce on Saturday. Chasing 202, thanks to 54 from Mt Clear's Jack Jeffrey and 36 from Jacob Smith, East Ballarat never fired a shot. READ MORE SPORT: After starting 1-43, the Hawks dropped six wickets for just 41 runs, falling to 7-84 and the game all but done. Chris Jerram top scored with 21, while Lachlan Payne impressed with the ball for the Mounties, taking 4-40 from 6.3 overs. Mt Clear M GOONAN b Givvens 23 J JEFFREY c Eddy b Jerram 54 T LE LIEVRE c & b Jerram 13 J BURNS b Hodgins 23 I HUCKER c & b Nichols 9 J SMITH b Ettridge 36 M WARD not out 18 A GEORGE run out 14 L PAYNE not out 1 Sundries 11 Total: 7-202, Overs: 50 Fall: 69, 91, 98, 118, 124, 174, 200 Bowling: A Eddy 6-0-30-0, K Ettridge 5-0-40-1, J Nichols 10-1-21-1, H Ganley 6-1-20-0, H Givvens 8-2-25-1, C Jerram 8-1-26-2, L Hodgins 7-2-34-1 East Ballarat K EYERS c Le Lievre b Payne 4 H GIVVENS c George b Payne 17 H GANLEY lbw b Carton 13 L HODGINS c Smith b Mani 15 J EYERS c Smith b George 2 T WALTON c Smith b George 3 C JERRAM c Goonan b Payne 21 J BROWN b Mani 10 J NICHOLS not out 12 K ETTRIDGE b Payne 10 A EDDY run out 0 Sundries 14 Total: 121, Overs: 30.3 Fall: 4, 43, 43, 64, 66, 67, 84, 110, 120, 122 Bowling: L Payne 6.3-1-40-4, D Carton 5-0-29-1, A George 9-2-27-2, Y Mani 6-1-17-2, J Burns 4-1-8-0 Napoleons-Sebeastopol nearly pulled off a victory against Wendouree, the Red Caps ultimately able to tie the game at 208 a-piece at the conclusion of their 50 overs. Napoleons-Sebastopol, thanks to Daniel Scott (52), Jacob Ramsey 59) and Viraj Pushpakumara (46*) posted a competitive total of 208. A strong display with the ball was required to slow down Wendouree's firepower, however, and the home side got it. Sajith Dissanayaka (2-40) and Luke Corden (2-31) struck early, Wendouree falling to 3-64. A 59-run stand by Sam Miller (76) and Tristan Maple (29) got the chase back on track but when the latter departed, it was game on again. The Red Caps limped to 8-190 and it was anyone's game. Lakpriya Appuhamy was run out on the final ball, the game tied at 208 each. Naps-Sebas D SCOTT c & b Argall 52 S DISSANAYAKA c Argall b Batters 11 J RAMSEY c & b Argall 59 L CORDEN c & b Argall 5 V PUSHPAKUMARA not out 46 C HUCKER c Appuhamy b T Maple 7 N DOONAN c Mahncke b Appuhamy 0 N PANTZIDIS not out 11 Sundries 17 Total: 6-208, Overs: 50 Fall: 14, 130, 136, 139, 159, 161 Bowling: T Batters 8-2-32-1, L Appuhamy 9-2-44-1, R Simmonds 5-2-10-0, S Miller 6-0-25-0, T Maple 10-0-33-1, L Argall 10-1-36-3, Z Maple 2-0-23-0 Wendouree M BEGBIE c Calder b Corden 16 S MILLER c Calder b Corden 76 O MAHNCKE b Dissanayaka 21 H PYKE b Dissanayaka 0 T MAPLE c Ramsey b Hill 29 R SIMMONDS lbw b Storey 3 L WOOD c Pantzidis b Storey 14 Z MAPLE not out 9 L ARGALL b Hill 8 L APPUHAMY run out 12 Sundries 20 Total: 9-208, Overs: 50 Fall: 26, 64, 64, 123, 142, 167, 175, 190, 208 Bowling: L Corden 10-3-31-2, N Pantzidis 2-1-13-0, V Pushpakumara 10-0-31-0, S Dissanayaka 10-1-40-2, L Storey 10-0-44-2, S Hill 7-0-31-2, J Ramsey 1-0-8-0 Ballarat-Redan welcomed back three premier cricket players and it showed, the Two Swords going onto beat North Ballarat by 104 runs. Openers Jayden Hayes (65) and Zac Jenkins (84) got Ballarat-Redan off to the perfect start, a 130-run opening stand putting it in a dominant position. The runs flowed from there, Jack Riding (42) and James Doherty (36) adding valuable runs. A final score of 271 was always going to be a tough ask for North Ballarat. The Roosters never really got going, bowled out for 167 in 45.2 overs. Sam Jackson backed up his 4-55 bowling figures with a team-best 42 with the bat. Doherty was the chief wicket taker for the Two Swords, finishing with 4-26 figures from 6.2 overs. Ballarat-Redan J HAYES c Humphries b Nicholson 65 Z JENKINS c McGuire b Dabra 84 J RIDING c McCafferty b Jackson 42 J DOHERTY c Zakynthinos b Jackson 36 R AIKMAN c McGuire b Jackson 3 B HOSEMANS c McGuire b Jackson 22 R FISHER not out 0 M RIDING not out 2 Sundries 17 Total: 6-271, Overs: 50 Fall: 130, 187, 218, 228, 267, 269 Bowling: A McCafferty 5-0-37-0, M Nicholson 5-0-33-1, L Lorenzen 8-1-49-0, S Jackson 10-0-55-4, J Humphries 10-1-35-0, V Dabra 10-1-45-1, M Zakynthinos 2-0-16-0 North Ballarat L LORENZEN c R Aikman b Jones 15 C WILSON run out 5 D PRICE c R Aikman b Jones 7 M ZAKYNTHINOS lbw b Hayes 12 M NOLAN c M Riding b Hayes 15 A MCCAFFERTY c J Riding b Doherty 21 V DABRA c & b Hayes 5 S JACKSON b Doherty 42 M NICHOLSON b Doherty 0 J MCGUIRE c Jenkins b Doherty 17 J HUMPHRIES not out 16 Sundries 12 Total:167, Overs: 45.2 Fall: 22, 24, 34, 59, 59, 67, 133, 133, 134, 167 Bowling: M Aikman 7-0-26-0, B Jones 6-1-12-2, J Hayes 10-1-35-3, Z Jenkins 9-1-40-0, C Egan 7-0-28-0, J Doherty 6.2-0-26-4 Buninyong claimed its third win in a row, too strong for Brown Hill, and in the process cut the deficit between it and fourth-placed East Ballarat to just one game. Dominance with the bat set the win up for the Bunnies, openers Robert Hind (111) and Rupinder Singh (53) helping them to an imposing 0-121 start. It didn't get any easier for Brown Hill, Liam Rigby (43) and Hind able to put on a 77-run stand to help Buninyong reach 1-198. Liam Brady added a valuable 38, the Bunnies posting 5-284 from their 50 overs. Despite falling to 4-84, Jason Knowles (60) continued to give Brown Hill a glimmer of hope. He eventually departed, the Bulls falling to 6-149 and the total slipping further and further away. Brown Hill batted out its overs to post 189, its highest score to date. Buninyong R HIND b R Knowles 111 R SINGH b Appleton 53 L RIGBY c J Knowles b J Waller 43 L BRADY b Hunt 38 H BOND b Hunt 27 T PARSONS not out 1 T DITTLOFF not out 0 Sundries 11 Total: 5-284, Overs: 50 Fall: 121, 198, 231, 277, 284 Bowling: P Priyankara 9-1-58-0, T Bourke-Finn 5-1-19-0, F Hunt 3-0-31-2, J Knowles 10-1-48-0, T Appleton 10-3-27-1, J Waller 5-0-45-1, R Knowles 8-0-55-1 Brown Hill P PRIYANKARA run out 30 D ROMERIL c Dittloff b Ellis 0 N PORTER b Vanderwert 6 J KNOWLES c Bond b Singh 60 F HUNT run out 21 L KOLIBA st Ryan b Singh 16 R KNOWLES c Ellis b Parsons 23 D WALLER c Kitchen b Dittloff 2 T BOURKE-FINN not out 4 T APPLETON not out 2 Sundries 25 Total: 8-189, Overs: 50 Fall: 8, 34, 43, 84, 122, 149, 169, 179 Bowling: L Rigby 5-0-23-0, D Ellis 2-1-9-1, S Vanderwert 10-0-30-1, D Kitchen 10-1-32-0, R Hind 5-0-18-0, T Parsons 7-0-40-1, R Singh 8-1-26-2, T Dittloff 3-1-8-1 Golden Point versus Darley loomed as a game that could go down to the wire late in the Pointies' innings, before rain caused a pause in the contest. Play resumed, Darley saluting taking no time to clean up the Pointies' tail, winning by 39 runs. Darley gained control of the game midway through its innings, cruising to 1-160 thanks to Danza Hyatt (105) and cameos from Dilan Chandima (29) and Brodie Ward (32). When the latter departed, the Lions still found themselves in a dominant position. It didn't last long, Darley losing 8-44 from that point on as it looked to hit-out late in its innings to post 204. Golden Point openers Joshua Pegg (21) and James Lewis (17) both started strongly with multiple early boundaries, but that trend ended quickly. It wasn't until Manjula De Zoysa and keeper Jack Bambury found their way to the crease that Golden Point started to make a dint in the run chase. The pair put on a 82-run stand to lift the Pointies to 4-155 with plenty of overs still to be bowled. They were both gone soon after, Golden Point losing 2-0 and the momentum shifting into Darley's flavour. At 8-165 and with nine overs to bowl, the game was set for an entertaining finish, before the rain came. Play resumed and Madushanka Ekanayaka (4-23) wasted little time, taking the final two wickets, Golden Point all out for 165. Darley D CHANDIMA b De Zoysa 29 D HYATT c ? b Hucker 105 B WARD b Hucker 32 R KHWAJA run out 0 H WICKRAMASINGHE lbw b McDonald 16 M EKANAYAKA c McDonald b Ogilvie 6 B BARNES b Ogilvie 0 B GELLIE b McDonald 2 M WARD b Warrick 4 A PICKETT c Herring b Warrick 3 B LONGHURST not out 0 Sundries 7 Total: 204, Overs: 47.5 Fall: 65, 160, 160, 183, 188, 189, 196, 198, 204, 204 Bowling: A Warrick 8.5-0-33-2, D McDonald 9-0-37-2, S Ogilvie 9-0-23-2, M De Zoysa 10-0-36-1, J Lewis 3-0-20-0, J Pegg 2-0-20-0, R Hucker 6-0-32-2 Golden Point J PEGG b M Ward 21 J LEWIS c Pickett b Ekanayaka 17 J WHITE c Pickett b Ekanayaka 7 M DE ZOYSA lbw b Khwaja 58 L HERRING lbw b M Ward 3 J BAMBURY c Hyatt b Chandima 33 S OGILVIE lbw b Ekanayaka 8 R HUCKER b Khwaja 1 A WARRICK run out 1 A FALKNER not out 0 D MCDONALD b Ekanayaka 0 Sundries 16 Total: 165, Overs: 41.2 Fall: 23, 47, 62, 73, 155, 155, 158, 164, 165, 165 Bowling: M Ekanayaka 6.2-0-23-4, B Longhurst 10-3-42-0, M Ward 8-1-31-2, H Wickramasinghe 6-0-26-0, R Khwaja 7-0-19-2, D Hyatt 2-0-10-0, D Chandima 2-0-6-1 Burrumbeet 2-132 (G Bell 54*, N Martin 36) defeated Ballarat-Redan 131 (J Greville 3-24, N Martin 2-17) Coronet City 172 (P Porter 42, B Anderson 31*, M Cations 3-15, B Peverill 2-23) defeated North Ballarat 78 (S Wright 27, J Porter 4-11, B Dunbar 2-11) Dunnstown 5-305 (A Toohey 148, AU Murphy 96, L Givvens 3-61, J Giri 2-63) defeated Buninyong 8-137 (D Moloney 25*, M Hoy 2-12, M Matthews 2-27) Lucas 205 (D Simpkin 44*, L Anderson 32, B Allan 31, K Wilson 29, TA Balzan 3-26, J Tissera 2-26, J Goossens 2-61) defeated Napoleons-Sebastopol 136 (L Sheridan 30, S Lench 4-41, K Wilson 2-25) Mt Clear 5-142 (S Nicholson 85*) defeated Wendouree 9-140 (A Prendergast 40*, T Griffith 3-10, JS Cross 2-35) Golden Point 1-146 (AS Soloman 63, LJ Parker 54*) defeated VRI Delacombe 145 (N Cooper 49*, C Delaland 3-35, N Maggi 2-23, JT Belleville 2-36) Brown Hill vs East Ballarat (no result) Darley vs Creswick (no result) If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. 