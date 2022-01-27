news, latest-news, calisthenics, state champions, ballarat, Sovereign Calisthenics, Kylie Cleary

We've all heard of the ballet, gymnastics and dancing competitions. But some of us may be unaware of a uniquely Australian phenomenon which combines the grace, the precision and irreducible balance, rigour and performance of all three: calisthenics. Perhaps even less known might be the fact that Ballarat's own Sovereign Calisthenics Juniors were recently crowned the Victorian State Champions in a competitive contest mere weeks ago. One of the champions, Mia Frary, 12, said the win "meant the world" to her, her teammates and her coaches. IN OTHER NEWS: "We all went through such a hard year and coming off a really hard year, that was just what we needed to lift our spirits," Mia said. "We had a lot of tears, happy tears; it was just such a great moment." "We were just so grateful for the win." Kylie Cleary, the girls' coach and club manager, said it was a remarkable achievement, not only because her girls had competed in a division reserved for highly skilled, elite performers, but in light of the continued disruptions of the pandemic over the last two years. "The girls usually train once a week for three hours but with lockdown we had to change things," Ms Cleary said, alluding to the zoom sessions set up for the girls 'remote training'. "But what we found was that throughout the lockdown, they all continued to remain connected, whether it be online or through our classes set up for the outdoors." This was important, Ms Cleary said, given the extent to which calisthenics, in its execution, relies on an unfaltering sense of teamwork and trust in one another. "In the end, the most important thing - more than the training itself - we found was [the sessions] gave the girls opportunity to reconnect with each other and maintain those relationships through what was an isolating time." As it happens, Ms Cleary has been associated with Sovereign Calisthenics - as she put it - "from day dot", having signed up as a teenager when the club was established in 1978. And over four decades later, Ms Cleary said the beauty of calisthenics remained unaltered. "There is truly something for everybody when it comes to calisthenics; it's such a force," she said. "But what I love the most is that it's very inclusive and I've made friends for life out of it." It's a sentiment shared by Mia, who said she "didn't know where [she'd] be" were it not for calisthenics. "It's the friendships and the support I love," she said. "This year we're just all hoping to make more friends and have a smoother year." That said, Mia conceded another state title wouldn't go amiss either. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

