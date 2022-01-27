news, latest-news,

A woman was airlifted to a Melbourne hospital following an incident at Lake Calembeen yesterday afternoon. The Courier understands the woman dove into the lake and was then found to be unconscious. Paramedics rushed to the popular Creswick attraction around 4.45pm. The woman, aged in her 30s, was assessed by paramedics. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said she woman was airlifted to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a "critical condition" with "multiple injuries". No further details are known at this stage. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/87ac745d-b160-4944-aa6f-ef65b36da9bd.jpg/r2090_1033_3852_2029_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg