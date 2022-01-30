news, latest-news,

THE push for a special medal to be awarded to emergency service personnel who attended disasters overseas has stalled, three years after it won political backing from both state and federal Labor. The idea was flagged by Ballarat aviation commander Wayne Rigg, who was last week awarded an Australia Day Fire Services Medal. Commander Rigg wants to see emergency service men and women honoured for their work in disaster zones overseas, particularly those who have battled forest fires. Since 1997, more than 700 firefighters have travelled to fight blazes in countries such as Indonesia, the United States, Canada and Greece. But unlike military and police awards which are presented for service as part of the Australia Day award, not such award exists for firefighters, which need to rely on being nominated as part of humanitarian service awards. The push won backing of the federal opposition back in 2019, but the federal government has not committed to approving the medal. Speaking to The Courier last week, Commander Rigg said the process of applying for the medal had become bogged down by red tape. "The push for recognition has stalled in the past two years," he said. "It is currently sitting with Emergency Management Victoria to write a business case. "It's gone through all of the hoops we needed to jump through to get to the point, it's supported by the previous minister and current minister in Jaclyn Symes, the ball is well and truly in EMV's court to do something about this now. "There's a mix of men and women who do front line jobs, but the people who don't do those front line jobs don't get recongised under the current system which is inequitable, it is unacceptable and it's time to do something about it and we can no longer use COVID as an excuse to do these things. "We've had more than two years, enough is a enough, this issue needs to be resourced appropriately and wants it goes to Canberra, I'm absolutely Canberra will create this award. We are seeing the support but we are not seeing the attention, it's gone on for too long." Emergency Management Victoria said it remains working with Australian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council (AFAC) and interstate jurisdictions to progress a case for the establishment of a Fire and Emergency Overseas Service Medal. "To inform the development of this award and provide the national working group with key advice, Victoria has established its own advisory group to assist in developing the formal proposal for the Fire and Emergency Overseas Service Medal," a spokesperson told The Courier.

