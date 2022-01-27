news, latest-news,

MATERNAL and child health, art exhibition space, community meeting rooms and brand new library services will be coming to Ballan thanks to a $7 million combined Moorabool Shire and state government investment. Funding received under the Growing Suburbs Fund and Living Libraries Infrastructure program will add to the $2 million promised by the Moorabool Shire to construct the new library in Inglis Street. For Moorabool mayor Tom Sullivan it was a proud day to announce the project. "It's called the Ballan library but it will incorporate a community hub," he said. "Obviously back in my day, a library was a place for books and to keep quiet, but there's a lot more to them now." CELEBRATING OUR BEST "It's something that's been on the go for years, even the previous CEO was doing work in this space, and now the current CEO has brought it all together to secure the funding for it." "All up it's a $7 million project, There is a growing population and need for these sorts of facilities." The new library will be located at the site of the former Commonwealth Bank in Inglis Street, however construction and opening dates are yet to be set. Cr Sullivan said preliminary designs had been completed and now ideas would be forwarded to the community to consultation. "We want it to be welcoming space. The last two years, people have been isolated so to have a facility to get together will be wonderful for social well-being, Ballan has a real vibrancy about it at the moment, you can feel the life there." Local government minister Shaun Leane said $3.5 million would be funding from the Growing Suburbs Fund and $1.5 million from the Living Libraries Infrastructure Program to deliver the project. "We're making huge investments in libraries and community facilities across the state to create local jobs and ensure Victorians have access to the resources they need in their own backyards," Mr Leane said. Buninyong MP Michaela Settle said with Ballan growing at a rapid pace, the investment was timely and would be important for building the community going forward. "The Ballan Library and Community Hub will be a huge boost to the thriving Ballan community. I know this will make a huge difference to everyone in town and I can't wait to see it open and full of life."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/d7d42721-f41b-499a-acea-a9c8aadea98f_rotated_270.jpeg/r0_1115_3024_2824_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg