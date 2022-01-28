Man who sped at 170km/h before evading police sentenced to prison

news, latest-news,

A man whose driving previously saw him imprisoned for killing one person and injuring several others has been sentenced to further prison time for dangerous driving during a police pursuit last year. The court previously heard that police witnessed Kevin McKay, 40, speeding at 170km/h through roadworks on Geelong-Bacchus Marsh Road at Parwan just after midnight in September 2021. McKay braked suddenly before speeding away as police tried to intercept him. A pursuit followed, with McKay driving on the wrong side of the road, switching his headlights on and off and mounting curbs and gutters in attempts to escape from the police. It wasn't until his car became stuck in a dip that he surrendered to police, who then found more than $2000 cash in his wallet, almost half a kilogram of cannabis and 0.26 grams of methylamphetamine in his backpack. Police also observed numerous messages on two phones referring to the purchase and sale of drugs. McKay pleaded guilty to driving and drug trafficking offences at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court earlier this month. Handing down her sentence on Thursday, Magistrate Letizia Torres reiterated "how incredibly dangerous" McKay's driving was. "You were high on ice and travelling at high speeds through suburban areas, fixated on getting away from police," Ms Torres said. McKay was convicted in November 2007 of culpable driving causing the death of one person and negligently causing injury to several others. "After the tragic consequences of your past conduct it is just astounding to me that you drove like this," Ms Torres said. "You are lucky you did not hurt anyone on this occasion." Ms Torres told the court she understood McKay had a "traumatic" childhood and resulting symptoms of complex post traumatic stress disorder. "You have turned to drugs and alcohol and they have been a major contributor to your offending," she told him. Ms Torres said the "large amount of cannabis and money" seemed to indicate he was selling drugs to fund his own ice habit. She said he had spent a large part of his adult life in prison but had never engaged in a community corrections order or mental health program in the community. "I can see you have insight about your situation but you have to act on that now, so I am giving you an opportunity with a combination sentence so you can get the help you need when you get out of jail." McKay was sentenced to nine months in prison followed by a community corrections order to last 18 months. Through this order, which will begin when he is released, he will be required to engage in drug and mental health treatment programs, supervision and judicial monitoring. He has served 125 days in pre-sentence detention. His licence was also cancelled and disqualified for 12 months.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/f29d5458-fb7b-4279-9db0-9577b388eff2.jpeg/r2_28_1100_648_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg