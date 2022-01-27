sport, ballarat-cricket,

You need a little bit of luck in sport. No matter how dominant or talented a team is, luck plays a part in some way. Ballarat-Redan and Buninyong got just that on Wednesday, East Ballarat assisting the respective sides' hunt for the Ballarat Cricket Association top four. READ MORE SPORT: The Hawks fell to Mt Clear and in the process, let the Two Swords and Bunnies get within one game of them on the ladder. A lot has to go right for Golden Point to pull off a three-game comeback with only six rounds to play, but crazier things have happened. It makes its clash with Ballarat-Redan on Saturday even more interesting. The sides competed in one of the game's of the season in round three, both teams dominating with the bat and Ballarat-Redan just prevailing. Considering the state of the ladder, and the fact Napoleons-Sebastopol (third) faces East Ballarat (fourth), the contest is a pivotal one for both teams' seasons, with the winner to inch closer to the top four. Buninyong finds itself a game out of the finals and on a three-game winning streak. Now, its biggest test arrives, in the form of Wendouree. The Bunnies' bowling attack were on a roll last time the two met, Wendouree openers Cole Roscholler and Sam Miller dismissed for 14 and 12 respectively. A middle order revival saved the Red Caps. however, going on to finish 9-228. Buninyong were all out for 163 in reply. The difference in that game was in-form opener Robert Hind departed for a duck. Fresh from 111 against Brown Hill on Wednesday, Hind could hold the key to a fourth Buninyong win on the trot. The top four side Buninyong is chasing, East Ballarat, has fallen into a small form slump, but thanks to a midweek game, gets to attempt to fire back just three days later. Its attempt to regain form won't be an easy task, Napoleons-Sebastopol travelling to Russell Square to face the Hawks. Three points now separates the two teams thanks to Napoleons-Sebastopol's draw with Wendouree on Wednesday. Chasing that deficit is priority number two for East Ballarat, however. Its focus is getting back on the winners' list in order to keep the chasing pack at bay. The Hawks enter the round with the knowledge that it kept Napoleons-Sebastopol to its second-lowest score (126) of the season to date last time they met. It's a bowling effort that needs replicating following some impressive performances with the bat by Napoleons-Sebastopol over the last few rounds. Darley welcomes North Ballarat to Darley Park, fresh from an impressive start with the bat and overall bowling performance against Golden Point on Wednesday. The Roosters remain a slim finals chance, alongside the Pointies, but need to address some batting woes if that is to become a reality. The bottom two sides, Mt Clear and Brown Hill, round out round 12 action. Both teams battled strongly on Wednesday, but only one, Mt Clear, could manage a victory, its second of the season. Ballarat-Redan: Chris Egan (c), Max Riding, Zac Jenkins, Jayden Hayes, Riley Fisher, Bailey Hosemans, Matthew Aikman, Brendan Thomson, Jack Harwood, Matthew Sandford, Trent Moss Golden Point: Andrew Warrick (c), Joshua White, Lachlan Herring, Simon Ogilvie, James Lewis, Daniel McDonald, Jack Bambury, Riley Hucker, Joshua Pegg, Laurence Parker, Manjula De Zoysa Wendouree: Ryan Simmonds (c), Heath Pyke, Mathew Begbie, Tom Batters, Lucas Argall, Oliver Mahncke, Tristan Maple, Jack Peeters, Cole Roscholler, Liam Wood, Lakpriya Appuhamy Buninyong: David Ellis (c), Shean Vanderwert, Travis Parsons, Harrison Bond, Daniel Kitchen, Robert Hind, Liam Brady, Liam Rigby, Geordie McLeod, Darcye Moloney, Brad Byrnes Brown Hill: Ryan Knowles (c), Jason Knowles, Tom Bourke-Finn, Darcy Waller, James Waller, Fraser Hunt, Tom Appleton, Prabath Priyankara, Lincoln Koliba, Nathan Porter, Dean Romeril Mt Clear: Jacob Smith (c), Jarrod Burns, Thomas Le Lievre, Ashley George, Matt Goonan, Matthew Ward, Lachlan Payne, David Carton, Jack Jeffrey, Isaac Hucker, Yo Mani Darley: Bradley Barnes (c), Rahmatullah Khwaja, Ben Longhurst, Andrew Pickett, Brodie Ward, Mitchell Ward, Brodie Gellie, Dilan Chandima, Hasitha Wickramasinghe, Madushanka Ekanayaka, Danza Hyatt North Ballarat: Mick Nolan (c), Leigh Lorenzen, Matthew Zakynthinos, Curtly Wilson, Mitchell Nicholson, Sam Jackson, Dylan Price, Ashley McCafferty, Vikrant Dabra, Jordan Humphries, Jude McGuire East Ballarat: no team supplied Napoleons-Sebastopol: Daniel Scott (c), Stuart Calder, Corey Hucker, Luke Corden, Nathan Doonan, Jacob Ramsey, Samuel Hill, Sajith Dissanayaka, Viraj Pushpakumara, Lachlan Storey, Janath Tissera If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. 