Woman arrested after teen girl is assaulted in Ballarat East

A teenage girl was assaulted during an "argument" in Ballarat East on Wednesday night. A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Frances Crescent about 9.30pm. Police believe the 15-year-old teenager and a woman became involved in an argument, which escalated to the teenager being assaulted. Police said the teenager, from Ballarat East, sustained "a minor laceration" and was treated at the scene. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were called to the incident and assessed one patient but they did not require transport to hospital. Police believe the teenager and woman were known to each other. Police have since arrested a woman, aged in her 20s. She has been interviewed and released pending further enquiries. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

