Sebastopol has bolstered its playing list for this Ballarat Football Netball League season, luring a former CHFL star to join its hunt for a drought-breaking premiership. READ MORE SPORT: Waubra premiership player Dean Robertson has signed on. Robertson joins after a stint with the Southern Districts Crocs in the Northern Territory Football League. He was joined at the club by Sebastopol midfielder Luke Kiel, who was a key reason Robertson joined the Burra. "Fortunately Luke Kiel ... I think supported the transition and we sort of got on the front foot, I know Waubra were very keen to get him back there, he's been a pretty outstanding servant to the club there," Sebastopol coach Michael Searl said. "His partner was already playing netball at Sebas, so that was another reason (so) that they could be at the same club." Robertson shared his time between the forward line and ruck in his tenure at Waubra, a role that Searl thinks he can perform at Sebastopol. He will provide another key forward option alongside Toby Hutt but will also assist James Richards in the ruck. "The luxury with Dean is he's quite flexible and versatility's a great strength of his," Searl said. Robertson kicked 27 goals from 18 games in 2019 with Waubra, helping steer it to a premiership. Robertson joins fellow recruits Bailey Veale, Will Lovett and Jordan Crone, who have all crossed from Bungaree. "We're excited at the prospect of those three boys ... Bailey Veale is a Sebas junior so it'll be good to get him back there and I think Will Lovett played some junior footy there as well," Searl said. "It's nice to have those boys back playing with a lot of their good mates again and they're adding a fair bit to pre-season as well." Ruckman Nick Hausler is on the move to Queensland. Sebastopol opens its 2022 campaign at home against a new-look Darley side. It faces its 2019 grand final opponent, East Point, away in round two before a clash with 2021 minor premiers North Ballarat in round five at home. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

