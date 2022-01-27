news, latest-news,

The community is continuing to support the husband and children of a young Daylesford mother who tragically died from cancer last week. A friend of Shonel Bryant took to the Go Fund Me page set up to support her family to share the news. "In the early hours of this morning, Friday 21st January, Shonel passed away peacefully. She was at home and passed in her sleep, the exact way she wanted to go." The post said Ms Bryant had been "determined" to be there for her daughter's birthday on January 10. "She was not only there, but able to enjoy the celebrations, creating more amazing memories for her beautiful family to cherish forever." Her close friends and family gathered in the days after her death "to honour her memory and celebrate the amazing person she was and will continue to be in spirit". Related coverage: 'Extremely challenging': mum diagnosed with terminal cancer and given weeks to live The Courier has previously reported the 38-year-old wife and mother to two young children was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer two years ago - an aggressive type of cancer typically diagnosed in younger women. After initially looking for a success story online, she could not find one so decided to create a documentary series about her journey through cancer called Life on Standby and made it her personal mission to raise awareness of the importance of regularly checking breasts and pecs for lumps and bumps. She developed a business, Support Your Girls, through which 50 per cent of merchandise sales were used to establish a youth education program centred around cancer prevention and the importance of self-checks. After extensive treatment, which involved chemotherapy, radiation and multiple surgeries including having all of her lymph nodes removed, she was given the all clear. But in 2020 doctors discovered a cancerous lymph node under her collarbone. Ms Bryant beat the cancer a second time and mid last year received the positive news when her scans came back clear. Late last year Ms Bryant had been suffering from a lingering cough. Initially told it was a viral infection, she was later told her cancer had metastasised and she was diagnosed with stage four terminal lung cancer. In early December 2021 Ms Bryant was told she only had weeks to live. Following this tragic turn her community rallied around her family - delivering meals and other goods and setting up a Go Fund Me page to help the family come to terms with their future and enjoy the remainder of their time together. Raising $164,000 in three days, it is currently at $262,307 of the $300,000 goal. To donate to the family, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bryant-family-support-fundraiser

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/4c2b3c14-2dd9-4437-939c-97eaa55d7910.jpeg/r0_117_1067_720_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg