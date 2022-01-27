news, latest-news,

Ballarat is home to a new firefighting helicopter that has improved the region's firefighting capabilities and is assisting crews on the ground throughout western Victoria. The new Aerospatiale Super Puma helicopter based at Ballarat Airport is the first of its kind to be used in a firebombing role in Australia. The aircraft can carry more than 4000 litres of water to drop on fires while also being able to transport up to 19 people in and out of firefighting scenarios. Featuring two 1850-horsepower engines, the Super Puma can reach speeds of up to 320km/h and has been deployed throughout western Victoria this fire season, including most recently in the Colac area on Wednesday. The helicopter is deployed automatically through a predetermined dispatch system when grass or scrub fires are called in during certain hours of the day during fire restrictions, much like a regular CFA brigade would be. IN OTHER NEWS: DELWP regional manager forest and fire operations Peter Kambouris said the Super Puma was a very handy tool to assist firefighting operations throughout the state. "What they do is offer a great resource and support ground crews because, in essence, without the resources on the ground, be it the CFA volunteers or the FFMV crew on the ground, the fires don't go out, so the aircraft support that. It's really important in these high risk areas and communities that we have that capability to support us," he said. "For us, it's really versatile in the sense that it can be dispatched not only within the footprint here, which covers the Wombat State Forest area and through to Ararat, but it can also go to the West Wimmera in the blink of an eye as well and help them. "Yesterday, it was dispatched down to Colac in the Otways to help them down there. Being not only large, but being quick, it can move around the state pretty quickly as well, so it's a fantastic tool." Fire Rescue Victoria air attack supervisor Matt Hunt said the new helicopter was a game changer. "Aerial operations is becoming a much more integral part of the firefight. For us to be able to deploy quickly under predetermined dispatch to a fire and assist the ground crews in trying to keep those fires small before they get a chance to develop is vital," he said. "The aircraft are really, really effective at suppressing the fire and quieting it down and that allows the ground crews to get in closer and have more of a chance of stopping the fires before they get big. "No hesitation, we don't have to wait for any other approvals, we've got that automatic approval to launch in those times and it allows the aircraft to get on scene quick and keep those fires small. As soon as that grass or scrub fire call comes in, we'll be paged at the same time as the brigades and we launch." Operating the Super Puma, or any other firefighting aircraft, is a team effort and includes staff and volunteers from the state government, FRV and the CFA. CFA district 15 headquarters brigade communications officer Neil Leckie is one of six flight followers who talk to the firefighting aircraft every half hour to ensure their safety. Mr Leckie said CFA volunteers also helped fill fixed-wing aircraft with water during firefighting operations. "If they don't call us, we've got to call them, and if we don't hear from them within a certain time, we then have to put in the search and rescue procedures, so that's the job that we do as volunteers," he said. "The aircraft just stop the fire, especially running grass fires. You put an aircraft up and it drops a couple hundred metres worth of water on a front, that will stop it, so it's very handy to have these things, particularly for grass and scrub fires." Mr Kambouris said it had been a busy fire season in the Grampians region so far for aerial firefighting operations. "We had a normal buildup early in the season, in the Wimmera in particular, in the west of the state where it has been dry and continues to be dry, despite all the rainfall in the Midlands area over spring," he said. "We've had a lot of aircraft involved in operations from the Langkoop fire, which was a 7500-hectare fire there, and a spate of ignitions, not only the week before last when we had maybe 25 lighting starts in one afternoon across the region, and yesterday, we had more lighting come through. "They've all been really busy and that includes aircraft from outside of the region... and the large air tankers based out Avalon as well have operated within the region. It's a really versatile state fleet that supports our operations throughout the season."

