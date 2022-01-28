news, latest-news,

One of Ballarat's rising stars, Addy Ryan, has her sights set on the under-18 Victorian bowls team. At just 13 years of age, Ryan has quickly risen up the ranks in Ballarat bowls, highlighted by her Learmonth ladies' club championship. READ MORE SPORT: In her second season of competitive bowls, Ryan has made her way into Learmonth's Saturday Pennant premier side too. It all began with her father, David, a known bowler himself, taking her to training in 2019. "He just got me to start training one day and then I found the love for it and kept going," she said. Ryan made her way into Learmonth's division three side last season, David joining her for the campaign. This season she climbed into premier and took out the top club honour. Club president Craig Findlay said to his knowledge Ryan is the youngest winner of a championship in Learmonth's history. "(It's) a real credit to her in her second year of bowls," he said. "Addy's been playing in our premier division this year which is fantastic and great recognition for the practice and the effort that she puts into her game. "She's much loved around the club and respected and to win the club championship was a great effort in her second year." On her way to the championship, Ryan defeated former winner Pat Hunter and reigning champion Sally Goldsmith. "I was just really happy and shocked that I actually won it," Ryan said. "Everyone was there watching so I got a bit overwhelmed." Ryan is also a member of the Ballarat Gold Diggers. It is through this team that her hopes of being selected in the Victorian under-18 team could be realised. "There's selection where they just go around to the under-18 tournaments that I'm playing in with the Gold Diggers and they just pick people who may stand out to them," she said. "Then go out to training's in Sunbury and then they pick teams from there." For mother Beck, Ryan's recent success has not come as a huge surprise. "When we first moved back to Learmonth she could walk down to the bowling club so she'd go down with her dad," she said. "I think her first season of training we got a lot of comments off people telling us how much of a natural she was and she needs to keep going, so that sort of progressed into playing Pennant the next year. "Her dad sort of came down a few grades to play the first season with her which I think helped confidence wise." Ryan is also a strong netball player with Learmonth. She represented the Central Highlands Netball League this past season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/82ba1491-3a73-40a3-89fb-e477f466c626.jpg/r0_375_5222_3325_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg