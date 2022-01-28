news, latest-news,

Images have been released showing the new shared pedestrian and bike path that will be built along Sturt Street from the Bridge Mall to Dawson Street, ahead of work beginning next week. The 600-metre project, co-funded by the City of Ballarat and the state Department of Transport, will continue the path from Pleasant Street - more work will take place to install pedestrian traffic lights at Drummond Street "in the coming weeks" as well, completely finishing that section of the path. The new Sturt Street works will feature cut bluestone edging and greenery, according to the images released by council, as well as more signalised pedestrian crossings at Dawson, Doveton, Armstrong and Lydiard streets, similar to Raglan and Ripon streets. Construction on the new path is expected to take six weeks to complete, followed by new linemarking and surface works - plans from the tender process show dedicated cycling and pedestrian crossing lanes with their own traffic lights across each major intersection on the southern side, with council stating they'll be synchronised to existing lights. Access to businesses will remain through construction, including for loading zones, though some parking will be temporarily blocked for machinery. According to a council media release, the works will eventually "lead into the revamped Bridge Mall", which will reopen to east-bound traffic as part of the Bakery Hill Urban Renewal Project. A final design for the Bridge Mall is expected from architects Hassell next month before the project goes out to tender, with construction expected to begin "winter/spring 2022".

