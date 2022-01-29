news, latest-news,

An unlicenced 27-year-old man feared he was being jumped when police confronted him in Wendouree on Saturday morning, before he allegedly rammed their vehicle and fled. Brendan Batchelor, of no fixed address, applied for bail at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon. The court was told Batchelor was finally arrested on Tuesday after he was given the option to hand himself in - he refused to go to the police station on Monday, asking for more time for a family dinner, and "slept in" on Tuesday. According to police, Batchelor was seen allegedly driving a ute around Wendouree on the night of January 21, with no rear number plate and his lights turned off. Police observed him a second time on about 1.30am on January 22, and went to his last known location, in Fig Court in Wendouree, where Batchelor allegedly drove in and was identified in the driver's seat with his partner as a passenger. CCTV from a nearby house, shown in court, shows a ute arrive in a driveway, with an unmarked police vehicle immediately pulling up behind it, and lights from vehicles and torches flashing. It then shows a ute allegedly ram the police car twice into the street before driving away. In court, police said the officers investigating, in plain clothes, had to draw firearms and "take evasive action" to avoid being run over. Batchelor's defence lawyer pointed to his police interview, where he made admissions to being the driver, but also added he thought he was "being jumped" by men holding torches and firearms and had not heard the police identify themselves, causing him to panic and attempt to drive away. Police noted after the incident, Batchelor was allegedly seen driving the ute in Nerrina by officers in a marked car - they said he jumped into the ute after being seen allegedly changing licence plates with another car. Investigators made contact with Batchelor and "gave him the luxury" of arrest by appointment twice, but he failed to appear on Monday. The following day, acting on information provided to them, they broke down the door of a Ballarat North property, where Batchelor was arrested without incident - another man at the house was arrested over unrelated charges, and allegedly assaulted officers in the process. His defence lawyer stated Batchelor could continue staying at the Ballarat North house, the home of his employer, and continue full-time work if bailed. However, the prosecution replied there would be "no conditions" that could reliably prevent him reoffending, noting a warrant for breaching a community corrections order, and a warrant for driving unlicenced, showed a "lack of compliance with court orders". IN THE NEWS Magistrate Mark Stratmann said he found there was compelling reasons for bail, notably the potential for a long delay before the matter was heard, but there were still unacceptable risks. "This is a serious charge, with a maximum term of five years, which really reflects the significance that parliament put on the importance of that charge being prosecuted and dealt with - I'm not for one minute implying court would impose that, but it does indicate the seriousness of offending," he said. Bail was refused, and Batchelor was remanded to reappear in court in February.

