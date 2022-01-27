news, latest-news, storm, ballarat

Ballarat has been included in another severe thunderstorm warning which could bring large hailstones and destructive winds. In the latest warning, the Bureau of Meteorology said severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging, locally destructive winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours. The South West and parts of the Central, Mallee, Northern Country, North Central and Wimmera district are included in the warning. Storms have already impacted areas including Horsham, where a wind gust of 139 km/h was recorded at 4.45pm on Thursday. A 93km/h gust was recorded at Edenhope at 3:59pm, followed by 25.6mm of rainfall being recorded in the following 30 minutes. It is the second day in a row the Ballarat region has been included in a warning of this nature. The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

