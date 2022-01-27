Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Ballarat, south west Victoria
Ballarat has been included in another severe thunderstorm warning which could bring large hailstones and destructive winds.
In the latest warning, the Bureau of Meteorology said severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging, locally destructive winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours.
The South West and parts of the Central, Mallee, Northern Country, North Central and Wimmera district are included in the warning.
Storms have already impacted areas including Horsham, where a wind gust of 139 km/h was recorded at 4.45pm on Thursday.
A 93km/h gust was recorded at Edenhope at 3:59pm, followed by 25.6mm of rainfall being recorded in the following 30 minutes.
It is the second day in a row the Ballarat region has been included in a warning of this nature.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.
- Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.
- Be aware - heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it's windy or wet.
- Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.
- Stay indoors and away from windows.
- If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.
- Stay away from fallen powerlines - always assume they are live.
- Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks. Heavy rainfall may also increase the potential for landslides and debris across roads.
- Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.
