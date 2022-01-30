news, latest-news,

BELL ringers will attempt the ultimate endurance test at the Ballarat Town Hall on Sunday, with a peal - set to last about three hours - set to ring out across the city. The peal is in honour of the 150 year anniversary of the first official ring of the bells, which occurred on Christmas Day 1871. A second peal will be conducted at St Peter's Anglican Church on Tuesday, 125 years to the date of the first peal in Ballarat on February 1, 1897. Sydney bell ringer James Perrin will be bringing a group of experts ringers to be part of the events. Ballarat bell ringer Edith Fry said Ballarat is unique among regional cities in that it boasts two belltowers equipped for the traditional English style of full-circle change ringing. "The Town Hall and St. Peter's bells are outstanding among the many treasures of historic Ballarat, and are direct links to foundation stories of the city," Ms Fry said. "The bells have rung in joy and in sorrow across the years, marking events in all our lives. These two peals will be a celebration of the national historic significance of the bells themselves and of our city. "We hope people will come out and enjoy the ringing. With master ringers in the towers, it should be magnificent." Bell ringer Laura Goodin said she was thrilled to find the bell ringers remained in the city. "Ringing is a terrific activity for anyone interested in history, engineering, mathematics, physics, or music, or who just wants to make friends and have fun in a non-competitive team sport," she said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/03d4271c-1da6-49a5-84c1-110f55851a33.jpg/r0_417_4032_2695_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg