Long-time Ballarat Market stallholder retiring after 25 years

One of the Ballarat Market's stalwarts has said goodbye after a quarter decade of selling her wares from the showgrounds on a Sunday morning. Joan Driscoll, along with her late husband Clarrie, first set up shop at the Ballarat Market in 1996 after moving from Myrtleford to begin their retirement. The couple started attending markets in the 1980s in Wodonga but started to take the venture more seriously upon moving to Ballarat, selling Ms Driscoll's sewn aprons and bags and Mr Driscoll's woodworked football mascots and children's toys. However, after a quarter of a decade stationed in the corner of the cattle pavilion, stall number CP14, Ms Driscoll, now a spritely 87 years old, decided it was time for her to move on. Ms Driscoll said they did not go to the market to make money, but to be part of a community. IN OTHER NEWS: "We enjoyed our markets. It wasn't that we made it for money, we didn't do it for money, it was just a hobby and I think everybody needs a hobby. When you retire, you need to be able to do something," she said. "You can do the markets to make money and there are businesspeople in it, but that wasn't us. Maybe people would say we're silly, why do the markets every week if you're not making money, but it paid for the petrol, got us the odd thing. "It's something that gets inside. I can't explain it. If you've never done a market, you don't realise. They're fun, you're meeting different people all the time, you have contact with people, you get to know people." Ms Driscoll said while the market had been an important part of her life, giving her a consistent hobby in retirement, it was time for some new blood to take the reins. "I think it's time, I feel it's my time now. Give some of the younger ones a go. But I don't know whether the young ones are interested," she said. "Every week, I could be sewing aprons or could be sewing bags. It just gives you something to aim for, I think. If we weren't doing the markets like we have been, I don't know what we'd do," she said. "You meet people all the time, I think that's the catch, and different people, not the same ones. You might have the same stallholders but you'll have different people coming through. I've met a lot of lovely people here at the market and we still keep in touch and they're still friends." Ballarat Market manager Helen Newall said the market relied on people like Ms Driscoll, who would attend every week without fail. "She's been fantastic. Since 1996, she's been a regular, rain, hail or shine," she said. "Our market actually relies on people like Joan to come every week, regardless of the weather, because then the general public coming in, they know Joan's at CP14, they know how to find her and they know what she sells and it's not only what she sells., it's the way she sells it, with a smile, it doesn't cost anything. "She's always been a bundle of energy. When people ask why she's retiring, and if someone does let slip that she's 87, they go 'she is not'." Ms Driscoll said she was most proud of knowing her handmade aprons have been spread all over the world, along with Mr Driscoll's wooden football mascots. "He would have sold thousands. He never put AFL on them because he wasn't allowed to, but he would have sold heaps of those," she said. "I'm pretty proud of the fact that my aprons, when I first started, I could get material with Australiana, flowers, animals, birds and a lot of the exchange students would buy them to take them overseas. So I've got aprons all over the world. "I've got aprons all over because they were so light, but they were definitely Australian. Australian made, the material was Australian, so what better could you get to take overseas?" If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/be67e52c-cdde-4022-a9af-98345762d994.jpg/r0_229_4544_2796_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg