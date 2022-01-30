news, latest-news,

Writing comedy's hard and performing it's even harder, especially if you're just starting out. While Ballarat's got a thriving comedy scene, with locals and favourites from Melbourne regularly appearing, for first-timers, there's a fresh opportunity on its way next week. Off The Rails Comedy will hold its first gig at The Eastern on February 3, and as well as a lineup of comedians both established and up-and-coming, there'll also be an open mic section for anyone to have a shot. We all need a laugh at the moment, and the best part is, it's free. Organiser and MC Tony Knight said The Eastern had the "ideal-sized room", with lights and a stage ready to go. "Ballarat's a big place, we shouldn't all have to go to Melbourne to see great comedy when we can get it on our doorstep, and maybe find the next Dave Hughes right here in Ballarat," he said. "It just seemed like the right place at the right time - I instantly got eight comedians from Melbourne, this month and next month we've got it sorted." A stand-up comedian himself, Mr Knight said it took a couple of tries to get the hang of it, which is where a friendly open mic night format can come in handy - it builds a supportive community, letting newcomers learn what works and what doesn't. "I first started in the '90s in the UK - I tried it out, didn't fit well, but I've always loved comedy," he said. "My partner's Australian, we usually spend half the time here and the other in France, but with COVID... there's worse places to be to be honest, but I got a bit of cabin fever, or itchy feet, and there was a competition in Melbourne, so I went and scratched the itch. "I really enjoyed it, and got to know a whole load of comedians." This is a good time to check out stand-up, with festival season approaching - COVID-permitting, of course. "(At The Eastern) there'll be people polishing parts of their Melbourne International Comedy Festival shows, they'll be doing finishing touches for the next couple of months, so they'll be taking it seriously - if a comic can take anything seriously - they see it as a good opportunity to get out on the road and try new material," he said. IN THE NEWS At the moment, the plan is for monthly comedy nights, but this could change if there's a strong response, Mr Knight added. "If it works, it's a great opportunity for people to try out their comedy skills," he said. "This is their opportunity to jump up on stage and show us what they've got." For more information, check out the Off The Rails Comedy Ballarat Facebook page.

