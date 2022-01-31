Farmer charged for failing to feed and treat emaciated stock

news, latest-news,

A man allegedly repeatedly failed to provide proper feed and treatment to his emaciated stock, resulting in several dying and others requiring euthanasia. Francis Fitzpatrick appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to face a string of charges brought by the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions. Prosecutor Penelope Lucas described the alleged offending, which occurred over four months in 2019, as "passive cruelty". The court heard Fitzpatrick was the owner and person in charge of livestock and agisted horses, sheep, cattle and ponies. Ms Lucas said that at the time of the alleged offending he leased two neighbouring 60-hectare properties at Lovely Banks. IN OTHER NEWS: She said inspectors first attended the properties following a complaint in early February 2019, and found 38 cattle, four horses, 50 sheep and a pony. "Both of the properties had little or no pasture available and the pasture that was available was unsuitably short for cattle and the animals were reliant on supplementary feed," she said, adding the short pasture was only suitable for sheep and horses, with the latter dominating the cattle to preferentially feed. She said inspectors found many of the young cattle, which were enclosed in a yard, were visually emaciated, while the bulls were a moderate weight. There were 41 cattle on the neighbouring property, with Ms Lucas saying these cattle were also emaciated. In the weeks afterwards inspectors returned to the properties after receiving a second complaint and once again found no supplementary feed available. "An advice letter was sent to the accused which included a drought feeding and management of beef cattle guide to explain what was required of him," Ms Lucas said. Inspectors returned again at the end of March in response to a third complaint and found fewer numbers of cattle at both properties. While the sheep, horses and pony were in a healthy condition, some of the cattle were still emaciated and others underweight. "The owner leasing out the property had been providing straw to both properties and had recently buried three deceased cattle," Ms Lucas told the court. A notice to comply with providing sufficient feed was issued as well as another advisory letter explaining daily feed requirements. Inspectors returned the following week to find the notice had not been complied with and while there was straw, the cattle had lost weight, as had a group of calves. The next time inspectors attended there were no longer any cattle on one of the properties but ten remained on the second. Ms Lucas said the cattle had been moved to a 25.5 hectare property at Ballan. "There was no internal fencing, only a small amount of short grass but otherwise no pasture available," she said. "The land was heavily contaminated with faeces and an emaciated calf was deceased on the ground." Ms Lucas said "an extremely weak cow staggered and fell to its knees" while "an extremely emaciated cow was observed recumbent in a large pile of faeces, indicating it had been down for over 48-hours". "It had nasal discharge and sunken eyes and made a loud groaning sound as it breathed." She said inspectors sat the dehydrated cow up and observed the side it had been down on was "dry and swollen with bruising and abrasions". "The animal was experiencing significant pain and suffering and was euthanised." A post-mortem was conducted and revealed the animal had an infection. "Emaciated cattle are stressed and more susceptible to infections," Ms Lucas explained, adding the cow had been "debilitated by emaciation due to starvation and its condition was exacerbated by severe infection of the gastrointestinal tract". The straw at the property was tested with analysis finding it to be "of poor quality", with inspectors issuing another notice to comply. Subsequent inspections that April found the animals in similar emaciated conditions with little change and insufficient feed to meet "their daily energy requirements". In May inspectors attended the properties again and found more food had been provided, including large bales of straw covered in molasses and open drums with pellets at one property, though the cattle remained emaciated. Attending Ballan on May 10 they found fewer animals but one emaciated and distressed cow which "was extremely thin, weak, shivering and experiencing muscle tremors" that was then euthanised. A post mortem revealed the cow had "no internal fat and its fat reserves had metabolised" and that it also had a gastrointestinal infection, low magnesium and was starving. Another emaciated cow had a bloated abdomen and was "severely depressed". It was also euthanised, with a post mortem indicating long-term starvation. The animals had improved slightly during an inspection later in May but in June inspectors found an older Limousine bull which was "lethargic and had lost weight since the last visit" along with an "emaciated and agitated" cow. "On July 11 at Ballan there was no access to straw, the feeder was not present and most of the animals remained in a poor condition." After 25 property inspections, four notices to comply issued and three animals being euthanised, the accused was interviewed on the 12th. The court heard he told the department he could not provide better quality food because he couldn't afford it but that he had been "trying". "He indicated he would get a feeder but that it cost him so much to keep the cattle going at Ballan", she said, adding he'd noted they were "just steers and they're not calving". Ms Lucas said the charges were brought as a "significant number of cattle were subjected to long-term starvation, pain and suffering". "The animals were kept where no pasture was available and were reliant on supplementary food. "The accused failed to provide proper and sufficient feed over a prolonged period and the starvation caused animals to metabolise tissue which in turn compromised their immune systems. "The animals continued to deteriorate despite the repeated interventions of inspectors." Fitzpatrick's lawyer, Ben Green, said it was "not disputed there were many animals in a very poor condition" but the alleged offending occurred during a drought. "He was in a mad race against time with limited funds and geographical trips to make. "My client is not one of those farmers who hopes and prays for rain and when it doesn't he does nothing about it. "He was actively destocking but as a result of the drought it meant he wasn't enjoying high market prices. "Even though he was suffering serious financial hardship he was selling and destocking animals at a significant loss because he was motivated to do the right thing." He said his client sought to comply with the notices and conceded the feed provided "wasn't the best". "During a drought he who has the most money, gets the best feed early on. The feed my client had was the best he could obtain at the time." He said his client currently had seven cattle and all were in good condition, while he worked two part-time jobs but was still going through a "tough time". "My client, who is of otherwise good character and has nil priors, feels terrible about what happened in the drought. "He is a good person and provider even though financial straits would make you think otherwise." He submitted that while "the photos show terrible things", his client should be accorded a minimum sentence and non-conviction. The man is yet to enter a plea. It will return to court for a sentence indication in March. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/13a601c2-028e-4ea7-80da-665899a3f710.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg