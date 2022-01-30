Who knows what tomorrow will bring?

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

As thousands of Ballarat families prepare for the start of what is perhaps the most uncertain of school years to date, there is undoubtedly somewhat of a feeling of trepidation for many. Rightly or wrongly, it is probably fair to say the start of previous two school years seemed more settled as school holidays wound up. Obviously that didn't turn out to be the case, far from it, but late January was generally a time when the world felt a little more 'normal'. Now the calendar has ticked over 2022, it is a different feeling as young ones prepare to head back into the classroom. What is clear not just in Ballarat, but around Australia, is that everything is far from perfect. Thousands of children, many unvaccinated, will soon be returning to the classroom environment while the nation still records tens of thousands of COVID cases each day. However, almost all will acknowledge that the return to classroom is vital, not just for those going to school but to allow parents to live a somewhat regular life. To all parents in Ballarat (and anyone else for that matter) who are receiving this email, we wish you the best of luck for what awaits in 2022. - Pat Nolan, deputy editor