Meet the force behind Ballarat's iconic cupcake store

It's a daring claim - that Ballarat's enduring winter months might rank among its finer qualities. Indeed, where passing reference is made to Ballarat winters, it's usually by way of a disclaimer or a caveat, not an attribute. "I love the cooler weather," Madeleine Witham said with a nonchalant shrug, perhaps detecting the incredulous stare beneath my mask. "Besides, cupcakes love cold weather, too," the former Sydneysider added, as she impeccably piped lavender and blue buttercream icing two inches high on a couple of dozen cupcakes. Cupcakes, it should be noted, are of special significance to Madeleine, who owns - with husband Mark Witham - The Little Cupcake Ballarat, an endearingly quaint little store situated on the sleepy corner of Otway Street South and Eureka Street. To some extent, cupcakes are - for want of a better phrase - Madeleine's bread and butter. But it would be altogether misleading to suppose her affection for these 18th century delights starts or ends with monetary considerations. Cupcakes, she told me, were something far more profound. At a critical juncture in her life - some 15 or so years after the birth of her second daughter, Ella, in 1994 - cupcakes afforded her a new lease of life. "Ella was born with a cleft palate and at nine months, she was diagnosed with Cornelia de Lange syndrome," Madeleine said. "We were told she'll never walk or talk and that she won't live to adulthood; it was devastating." Cornelia de Lange syndrome is a rare development disorder, which also commonly manifests as a severe intellectual disability. The diagnosis forced Madeleine to forfeit her career as a professional musician and teacher, and devote the near sum of her daily attention to the challenging and unyielding needs of Ella, now 27. IN THE NEWS "Taking care of Ella was a very tough road," Madeleine said. "I love Ella to bits," she added, as if checking herself. "But you have no idea - you probably haven't any idea - just how very difficult it was. I mean, I didn't choose that life." Madeleine was only 28 years old when her day-to-day reality altered irrevocably, becoming something with which she had no familiarity. "I was just having a baby, and then suddenly I was thrown into this whole other world," she said, noting that her first child, Chelsea, 29, had been born without complications. Though Madeleine didn't directly reference the challenges of those intervening years as Ella grew up, I sensed it was a period which was, at least in part, marked with the pain of lost dreams, as well as fear and uncertainty for Ella's future, not to mention guilt for those fleeting moments Madeleine perhaps longed that she was someone else. "Caring for Ella was incredibly stressful and draining, but rewarding as well," she said. "I mean, she's a very difficult, complicated, sick child." Around the time Ella was in her late teens, and long after Madeleine had reckoned with the reality of Ella's disabilities, a friend of Madeleine's dropped by with a plate of cupcakes. It was a simple gesture; a simple act of kindness. But it also marked the beginning of something new. "As soon as I saw [the cupcakes], I just fell in love with them," Madeleine said. "I thought, 'I want to do that' - that was it." To some extent, Madeleine's reaction was somewhat surprising, given her passion since childhood had been music. Yet, on the other hand, it was perfectly logical. Cupcakes, like music, have an irreducibly creative quality to them. Indeed, in the eyes of many, they are nothing less than edible forms of art. They also speak to the perfectionist in people like Madeleine. And, on a more practical level, it was plainly something Madeleine could pursue at home, while caring for Ella. What started as a mere hobby, however, very quickly blossomed into a dream of a cupcake store. "One day Mark - who was director of music at various schools - came home from work, and I said, "have you had enough?', and he said, 'yes'," Madeleine said. "So, we agreed to move to Ballarat to set up a cupcake shop." As it happens, the couple had always intended to move to Ballarat someday. Madeleine already had close family here, while Mark - originally a Hamilton boy - had grown up visiting Ballarat frequently as a child. "In the strangest way, Ballarat had always felt like home," Mark said. "So, the decision to move here just seemed so obvious." The couple were particularly minded to move to Ballarat for Ella's sake, in light of Ballarat's renowned disability support facilities, such as McCallum, where Ella now resides. So, within a matter of months, the couple had, with Ella, made the move, leaving their eldest daughter, Chelsea, to continue her university studies in Sydney. Just some months later, in early 2013, the couple opened their boutique cupcake store. The store itself was, and remains, an exquisite palette of fairy-like wonder and delight - a theme which directly appeals to those nostalgic memories of cupcakes we all have as children. Hidden from public view, however, hangs a painting of a giant, florescent orange cupcake. The painting, by Ella, is accompanied by text which states: "When you share a cupcake, you share love." It's a statement which speaks to Madeleine and Mark's "secret mission", as Madeleine called it. Drawing on the simple pleasure that first plate of cupcakes Madeleine received from her friend all those years ago, the couple have long gifted cupcakes to nursing homes around Ballarat, the police and various schools. "We try to make a difference to people's lives; not necessarily in a big, grand way, but by giving people free or surprise cupcakes," Madeleine said. "We really just try to build our community, which was so welcoming to us when we arrived." In contrast to other businesses, The Little Cupcake has thrived since the pandemic descended. Though it surprised the cupcake connoisseurs at first, they said they came to realise it was probably indicative of the extent to which the Ballaratians look out for one another. "Our deliveries went crazy - up to 150 a day," Madeleine said. "People were sending cupcakes to friends and family with messages of support during lockdown, and even now, we're seeing something similar with people who are in isolation," Madeleine said. "In the messages that were sent [with the cupcakes], we could see people were struggling and there was a lot of distress. "[Ballaratians] look after each other, and that is what we love most about Ballarat - the people." There is a school of thought which suggests the most successful food trends tend to reflect where society is at any given time. In the United States - the origin of the iconic cupcake - sales for cupcakes soared after 9/11, during the 2008 financial crisis and, again, during the pandemic. Viewed from that perspective, a cupcake is not just a mini cake, a charming indulgence with a hefty icing to cake ratio. It is a comfort, something which suggests both something and anything is possible - the promise of better days to come. And if anyone is a testament to that important truth, it is Madeleine.

