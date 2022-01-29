coronavirus,

BALLARAT COVID UPDATE | Saturday, January 29 NEW CASES: 105 (up from 97 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 679 (up from 675 yesterday) UPDATE, 12pm: Ballarat has recorded more than 100 new COVID cases in the 24 hours to midnight, Friday. There are 105 cases in the latest reporting period, an increase of eight on cases reported yesterday. The number of active cases continues to fall as well. There are 679 ongoing infections in the city, up from 675 yesterday. In other areas: VICTORIAN COVID UPDATE | Saturday, January 29 NEW CASES: 12,250 (down from 12,755 yesterday) DEATHS: 31 (down from 39 yesterday) ACTIVE CASES: 79,836 (down from 101,605 yesterday) IN HOSPITAL: 953 (down from 988 yesterday) IN ICU: 114 (from 114 yesterday) ON VENTILATOR: 39 (from 39 yesterday) Victoria reported 12,250 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning while another 31 people have died due to the virus. While the number of new cases were down somewhat from Friday, the number of active cases fell by more than 20,000 to 79,836. The number of people hospitalised due to the virus also reduced to 953 while the number of people in intensive care remained level at 114 and the number of people on a ventilator also held at 39. The new infections, confirmed by the health department on Saturday, include 6244 from PCR tests and 6006 from rapid antigen tests. More than 37 per cent of Victorians aged over 18 have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster, with 22,139 doses administered at state hubs on Friday. Ballarat residents have been encouraged to 'finish the job' and get their third dose as the city's vaccination rate falls behind its regional rivals with between 30 and 40 per cent of eligible residents now triple dosed.

