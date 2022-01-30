news, latest-news, ballarat schools, school return, COVID-19, ready, unprepared, outbreaks

As "day one, term one" looms, a number of schools in Ballarat do not have sufficient supplies of rapid antigen tests, air purifiers and masks, compelling many to individually source their own supplies. Air purifiers and voluntary twice weekly surveillance testing of students and staff form the cornerstone of the Victorian government's suite of measures to safely reopen schools in response to ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19. The framework, devised last week, also includes mandatory mask wearing for staff and students in grade three and above. According to the most recent data, over 60 per cent of children in the five to 11 years age group will return to school without having received their first COVID-19 vaccination dose. READ MORE: Burnet Institute epidemiologist Mike Toole said it was therefore crucial scientifically proven standards of ventilation were present in every school classroom before children return. "Most [children aged five to 11] are not going to get their second dose until early March, and I can't see any government delaying the re-opening of schools until then," Professor Toole said. "So, we have to be absolutely sure those schools are safe, and masks and ventilation - through air purifiers and Co2 monitors - are the key precautions schools must take." "We know the risk of COVID-19 [transmission] is much lower in indoor ventilated settings than in unventilated or poorly ventilated places. "All classrooms should have Co2 monitors and if they go over the threshold, the children should be returned home until it's fixed." But Christopher Grant, acting principal of Damascus College - a school of 1,100 students and 180 staff - said while the school received delivery of air purifiers three weeks ago, the number supplied was fewer than what was required, forcing the school to concentrate available air purifiers in areas deemed highest risk. The school was also yet to receive N95 masks. "We received about 55 air purifiers about three weeks ago and we've placed them in high traffic areas," Mr Grant said. "In the rooms where we haven't got the air purifiers, we're able to open windows to ensure ample airflow and circulation to support a safe environment." Professor Toole, however, said it was unlikely schools, which lacked a sufficient supply of air purifiers, would open windows in unventilated rooms during the summer months. "People are not going to be opening windows when it's 30 degrees outside," he said, adding that the virus does not discriminate between indoor settings that are high traffic or low traffic. "I know people who have caught the virus just from catching a lift for six floors." Meanwhile, four million rapid antigen tests were delivered to Victorian schools on Friday, but Damascus College only received 130, enough for 65 people in the first week of term. Mr Grant said he was hopeful more rapid antigen tests would be delivered to his school over the course of the first week of term. "We'll work on getting [the rapid antigen tests] out to students and families over the course of the first few days as they arrive," he said. "We're also now sorting out our own supply of rapid antigen tests and masks to get us through the next week or so." It is understood that several schools in Ballarat will, like Damascus College, commence term one without an adequate supply of rapid antigen tests and air purifiers. It's a slightly different tale at Ballarat Clarendon College, where a spokesperson said the school had a sufficient supply of both masks and air purifiers to commence term one. That said, the school, as of Friday, had only received one delivery of rapid antigen tests. It was unclear whether or not that supply alone would meet the needs of its students next week, or whether that prospect was contingent on the delivery of further supplies next week. Elsewhere, Adam Heath, principal of Ballarat Grammar, said his school had received enough rapid antigen tests for all students and staff. "We are distributing [the rapid antigen tests] to our school community," Mr Heath said. "We appreciate that some in the community are understandably anxious about the return to school, but we have extensive plans in place that prioritise the health, safety and wellbeing of our own and the wider community." Ballarat Grammar has not, however, installed air purifiers in all classrooms, reserving its available air purifiers for areas "where less natural ventilation is available". On Friday, Victorian health minister Martin Foley said COVID-19 case numbers would rise when school returns, due to the inevitability of outbreaks. "But we think we are in a position to quickly respond to that," he said. In the past week, 180 Victorians died from COVID-19, the highest weekly total since 2020.

