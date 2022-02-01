Call for stallholders for Buninyong Smart Building and Living Expo

news, latest-news,

Being armed with knowledge on passive house design when building her home 32-years-ago has allowed Buninyong resident Andrea Mason to live comfortably through the coldest and hottest times of the year. She said living with environmental sustainability front of mind has improved her quality of life and reduced her impact on the planet. Ms Mason is passionate about ensuring everyone is armed with knowledge about 'smart' building and living, which is why she started hosting an expo in Buninyong nine-years-ago. Now she is calling out for business that help individuals adapt their lifestyles to register for the eighth year of the Buninyong Smart Building and Living Expo on Sunday March 20. The last event was held in 2020 and attracted 2000 people, but the 2021 expo was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Because we skipped last year we are looking for new businesses and old," Ms Mason said. "We don't know who is out there. We have three volunteers who will be searching for who is around." Topics of interest for the expo are e-waste, electric vehicles, sustainable building design, eco-lifestyle products and community groups working in the environmental space. Ms Mason said there had been a major shift in public awareness about the need to adapt our lifestyles to be more eco-conscious since the expo first began. "There are more people now looking to see what is out there than there used to be," she said. "There has been a major shift in public perception about climate change, the need to act and the urgency. "There is a lot of work being done worldwide. We can do our part in the race to zero." Ms Mason said an electric vehicle showcase was expected to be a feature of the expo, with a big increase in options and availability of electric vehicles in the last two years. Sales of electric vehicles more than tripled in the past year in Australia, now accounting for 2.39 per cent of the market share of vehicles, Electric Vehicle Council data shows. . Ms Mason said the expo initially began with a focus on sustainable building, as a spin-off from Sustainable House Day, so that would also continue to be a feature. She said one of the most exciting past expos was the display of a portable tiny home by Ballarat company Nord Trond. Visit buninyongsustainability.org.au/sbalexpo for more information and to register. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/d130f724-c196-4177-9174-d0b06f8f0376.jpg/r0_186_3264_2030_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg