Motorcyclists dies after hitting tree on Blampied road

A man has died following a motorcycle crash in Blampied on Saturday morning. It is believed the rider was travelling along Midland Highway just before 11am when his motorbike left the road and struck a tree. CPR was administered but the rider died at the scene. The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined at this stage. Roads in the area will be closed for some time. Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au Twenty one people have died on Victorian roads this year. Blampied is between Newlyn and Eganstown.

