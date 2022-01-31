news, latest-news,

A new child care centre has been proposed in one of the cities growing southern suburbs, capable of accommodating more than 130 children. A planning permit application has been submitted to the City of Ballarat for the development of a child care centre at 107-109 Whitehorse Road, Mount Clear. The centre would accommodate 136 children and is located in a busy school precinct, close to Mount Clear College, Damascus College and Mount Clear Primary School, among others. It is proposed to operate between 7am and 6.30pm on weekdays and accommodate children aged up to 5 years old. Currently, the site is made up of two properties, one vacant and one occupied by a single-storey house, which would be demolished as part of the development. It is surrounded by residential properties and is also across the road from an aged care facility. The child care centre would have four rooms catered to children aged three to five years old, accommodating 22 in each, and three rooms for children aged under three, each fitting 16 children. The plans also include a 677-square metre outdoor play area for the older children and a 147-square metre area for the younger children with a 170-square metre 'kids farm' located out the back. A 29-space car park would front Whitehorse Road, with a separate entrance and exit. While one gum tree out the front would be removed, plans show a raft of new trees to be planted throughout the property. The planning documents, prepared by Jewell Partnership, said the child care centre would serve the local community's needs. "The use serves community needs as it is a child care facility which would support families living in the area," the documents said. "This is an appropriate inclusion within the growing area of the Canadian Valley and in this particular location, the proximity of the facility to nearby schools would enable parents/caregivers to make single trips to drop off younger and older children at childcare/school (as well as potential visits to the aged care facility). This provides convenience for local families." "The supply of child care facilities in a rapidly growing area is supportive of urban consolidation. There are vast residential estates being developed in relatively close proximity to the site. There is also urban renewal in the from of greater housing densities along main road corridors as encouraged by local policy. This change is evident from views at the site frontage. The proposal will compliment not conflict with urban consolidation strategies." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

