A powerful online photography exhibition is sharing the stories of transgender, non-binary and gender diverse people in regional Victoria. The Ballarat Community Health and Transgender Victoria project celebrates the roads people take to feel at home and be their true selves, at any stage in their lives. "I never thought I'd be nearing my 40th birthday and finding my voice, having confidence for the first time," Eli from Bendigo shares in the photo exhibition. "At the age of 49, I bravely walked into the non-binary space which had always been my aspiration," KL Joy from Ballarat said. Humanitarian photographer James Mepham travelled across Victoria from his home town Warrnambool to Ballarat, Bendigo, Wangaratta, Alexandra, Macedon and Shepparton for the project. The exhibition showcases 21 stories through photography and written word. "Being an 'older transitioner' and being rural, I didn't have access to knowledge of LGBTQI+ people as I was growing up," Leigh from Warrnambool said. "My journey towards pride took 40 years to begin, but once it started, there was no stopping that light from shining," Zara from Bendigo said. "Coming out in a regional setting was much easier and empowering than I thought it would be." The stories are a celebration of the people and their work for community, including their dedication to improving visibility and access for gender diverse people and the time they give to organisations like CFA. Mr Mepham said the power of the exhibition was in visibility for transgender and gender diverse people. "Where people can see someone like themselves, see an example of someone living the way they feel, it gives them a bit of comfort and reassurance," he said. "This exhibition shows people your journey can begin at any stage of your life, young or old, you have community and if you want to, you can make a difference." The exhibition was launched with an online event on Saturday. It was part of Melbourne Pride 2022, a celebration that includes regional activations delivered by Midsumma Festival on behalf of the Victorian Government. Ballarat Community Health chief executive Sean Duffy said it was a great opportunity to showcase services in the region. Data shows there is a higher risk of anxiety, depression, self-harm, eating disorders, sexual risk taking, substance abuse and suicide among trans and gender diverse people. "We work closely with members of the LGBTIQ+ community, supporting them to navigate the health system and connect to support services and groups," Mr Duffy said. "We strive to provide safe and holistic care to ensure all people living in the Central Highlands region are able to achieve optimal health and wellbeing." RELATED COVERAGE: Ballarat Town Hall to fly transgender flag on International Transgender Day of Visibility Transgender Victoria chief executive Mama Alto said it was important to connect the community across regional areas. "There's a misconception that trans people only come from, or only thrive in, the big cities, but that's just not true," she said. "Together we are working towards a world where trans, gender diverse and non-binary people can be included and celebrated wherever they call home." Mr Mepham said stories of transgender and gender diverse people were changing, shifting from experiences of violence to some tolerance. "I would like to see the community shift from tolerance to embracing individuals and what they offer," he said. Visit tgv.org.au/countryroads to see the Country Roads to Pride exhibition. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/0dacb6a7-9ebb-40c9-8833-f563be1db02b.jpg/r0_355_5719_3586_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg