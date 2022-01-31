news, latest-news,

A number of Creswick businesses have been affected by floods for the second time in a month after a storm brought heavy rainfall throughout the region on Friday. Businesses were inundated with water following the storms with some having to spend most of the night cleaning up in order to open for their important weekend trade. While the storm was not as bad as the one that smashed Creswick in early January, destroying 35 homes and damaging another 150, it was enough to severely hamper businesses that were already under pressure due to the ongoing pandemic. Creswick Flowers suffered flood damage for the second time this month, with water overflowing into the roof, running down the walls and onto the shop floor. Oscar Broad from Creswick Flowers said the business suffered more damage on Friday than it did in the first storm. "The other week, it looked like it came through the door but it didn't, it came through the walls and only flooded half the shop, just the front. Last night was the full shop, out the back, the front, under the registers, everywhere," he said. "I had to get the Turbovac to clean it all up, all night. It wasn't good. We were cleaning up yesterday as we were open, so probably almost 24 hours of cleaning, easily. "We had our employee that was on, my mum and myself and even customers and locals would walk in and help out. They'd mop up a couple of buckets, so that was good. We got it bad, but there's definitely people in Creswick who had it worse." Mr Broad said the business was reduced to phone orders and even had to throw out some of its own furniture, along with stock. "There was too much water to let people in, so we were just trying to clean up as much as possible, doing some flower orders because we can deliver them, but it has affected us a fair bit because we had to pretty much stop sales at one point and still pay to clean it up," he said. Meg's Place barista Samantha Niblett said the rear of the building flooded first, with water also running down its walls. "It hit us pretty quickly. We got flooded all out the back. With the pressure from the gutters, we actually had water coming out of our walls downstairs and it's coming from the gutter. It just hasn't got enough room to escape and get away. "We're finding customer-wise that it is keeping customers away because they're having to deal with their own damage at home. "We think that the council should get onto a better gutter system in Creswick because it's an ongoing problem. Anytime it rains, the main street's flooded, pretty much. Even out the back here, we had a massive pool within 20 minutes yesterday. You could go swimming out there, literally." Ms Niblett said the flooding was affecting businesses, which rely on crucial weekend trade from tourists. "I know the bakery had to close again yesterday, they got closed last time as well and they're getting affected. The IGA as well, and that's only a two-year-old building and they're flooding in there as well," she said. "We're just finding this section here and down near the RACV, they're the first two places to flood. "You've got one way in and one way out, so once the roads are flooded, you can't get in or out. As a small country town, we're very reliant on the tourists out here."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/a20aaa30-3c7f-4a6e-9062-7b5d3ceede04.jpg/r0_209_4032_2487_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg